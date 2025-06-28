Construction of Holy Spirit Parish uncovered 8,000-year old Indigenous artefacts

(On June 21, 2025, Holy Spirit Parish celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day with a ‘Celebration of the Land’ at which the public were invited to participate and view some of the Indigenous artefacts (seen in the above photo) that were uncovered during the construction of the Parish. Photos: Stittsville Central)

June is an opportunity for all Canadians to learn about Indigenous history together. Specifically, June 21st, National Indigenous Peoples Day, is a moment for all Canadians to unite and celebrate with Indigenous Peoples to recognize the contributions of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit in Canada.

Stittsville’s Holy Spirit Parish on Shea Road held a ‘Celebration of the Land’ with several Indigenous Elders for National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21. The afternoon event featured Indigenous Elders and artefacts discovered during the parish’s construction. The event aimed to foster learning about local Indigenous history in Stittsville and promote reconciliation. Upon arrival, those who attended were able to receive a spiritual smudging.

Chief Dream Hunter, Richard Lalande, shared his story as the lead manager during the archeological investigation and excavation that occurred prior to when the church was built in 2007. Literally a workshop full of tools was discovered during the dig with 891 artefacts being uncovered from approximately 8,000 years ago. This dig revealed with certainty that there was a presence of an Indigenous community on the Holy Spirit site. A display of some of these artefacts were available for everyone to view. It was also discovered that the bulk of the artefacts are currently stored at the Diefenbunker – Canada’s Cold War Museum in Carp.

Mike Moloney, an Archaeologist, raised in Kanata, appeared by video to explain the importance and meaning of the many artefacts that were unearthed at the Holy Spirit site.

During the official ceremony, Holy Spirit Parish Priest, Father Geoff Kerslake, blessed two new plaques that honour and acknowledge the Indigenous heritage and settler families who farmed the land where the Parish is situated on Shea Road. The two plaques will be hung in the Parish.

This event is also a part of a broader effort within the Archdiocese of Ottawa-Cornwall to support Indigenous pastoral leadership and initiatives focused on reconciliation. The Archdiocesan Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Peoples Relations Committee, for example, works to recognize and support Indigenous pastoral leadership and initiatives in the area according to the Archdiocese of Ottawa-Cornwall.

The Organizing Circle of Holy Spirit Parish for this special day were Richard Lalande, Mireille Church and Henry Kinsella.

Holy Spirit Parish in Stittsville was officially established on August 20, 1994, but the groundbreaking for the church building itself occurred on April 1, 2007, presided over by Archbishop Marcel Gervais. The first Masses were celebrated on the weekend of Palm Sunday, March 15 and 16, 2008. On March 31, 2008, the church was consecrated by Archbishop Terrance Prendergast. The parish was initially a mission of Holy Redeemer (Kanata) starting in October 1989.

We are proud of our rich Canadian Heritage and give thanks for the many contributions Indigenous Peoples have made to the fabric of our wonderful country and here in Stittsville.