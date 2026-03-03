Councillor Gower staying true to his word – stepping away after two terms

For two terms Councillor Glen Gower has represented Ward 6 – Stittsville. In a February 21st weekly video, the Councillor shared his news that he ”would not be seeking re-election” after being asked by residents what his plans were. In his 2018 campaign, he said he would only represent Stittsville for two terms. He wanted to be a ‘fresh voice’ for City Hall – he walked, knocked and talked to the majority of residents across the Ward – he wanted to hear their experience regarding municipal business, be they positive or not. He won receiving 58% of the vote.

(Glen Gower at his swearing-in ceremony as the next Councillor for Stittsville in 2018.)

The main message of his two election campaigns were prioritizing ‘healthier development’ including initiatives such as limiting the urban boundary, building walkable neighbourhoods supported by reliable transit, and the protection and expansion of natural areas and greenspace. “Greenspace preservation is a key factor in building healthy neighbourhoods and is a priority for many residents in Stittsville.”

He also wanted to see the completion of Robert Grant Avenue from Abbott to Palladium and the modernization of Carp Road. “These roads are “missing links” in Stittsville’s transportation network that will also include pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, and bus rapid transit along Robert Grant.” Robert Grant Avenue is now partially completed, joining up with Hazeldean Road. The Carp Road corrider is undergoing the preliminary work prior to the onset of construction.

His strongest message and always emphasized – ‘Get Involved’!

With the growth of Stittsville, Councillor Gower has brought an awareness of cultural and ethnic diversity to the community through the Welcome to Stittsville Festival that he hosts in June, as well as bringing our religious leaders together for more integration. Since his initial election, the Councillor has overseen the opening of multiple new parks that recognize the many families and people who have contributed so much to Stittsville. He has also ensured the renewal of existing parks in the community. Many events have been organized with his team – Canada Day flag raisings; Pride Flag raisings; Free Family Day skating; Stittsville Volunteer Awards; and Jane’s Walks, to name a few.

Councillor Glen Gower expresses how pleased he is that Huntington Properties is bringing this development to Stittsville.

During his message to the community, the Councillor said that “Change and renewal is good – new voices and new experience around the council table.” He doesn’t have another position lined up, but is seeking something in the “public or non-profit sector similar to the work currently being done at City Hall.” For those contemplating running in the next municipal election, he wanted to get the word out in plenty of time so campaign organizing can take place. He also said that his door is open for those who have questions, want to hear his thoughts on his experience and generally, have a chat. He can be reached at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or 613-580-2476.

He hasn’t left yet and during the time left in office, the Councillor wants to ensure that the Kanata-Stittsville Health Hub moves forward as his priority; and he will be continuing to work on park projects, road projects, the Stittsville Volunteer Awards and the Welcome to Stittsville Festival in June.

We reached out to Councillor Gower and he shared the following message for the community. “I’ve had quite a few nice notes from people in the community in the past week and I really appreciate the kind words. I keep reminding people that there are still about nine months left in the council term, so I’m here for a while yet! Thinking back over the last 7+ years, it always striking how much Stittsville continues to grow and change. I’m really thankful for the staff that work in my office who have helped so much along the way. And I really appreciate all of the residents and businesses who get involved in community projects and activities. They are what make our community and it has been a real treat getting to know so many volunteers and leaders in the community.”