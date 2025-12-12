December news and events at the Stittsville Library Branch

With the Holiday Season upon us, the staff at the Stittsville Library wish everyone Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year. Please note that over the holidays there will be some closures you should be aware of. The Ottawa Public Library, Stittsville Branch, will be closed on Thursday, December 25, 2025 for Christmas Day, Friday, December 26, 2025 for Boxing Day, and Thursday, January 1, 2026 for New Year’s Day.

Program Schedule Changes

Please note that most regular Wednesday programs, including the English Conversation Group and Stittsville Cozy Crafters, will not take place on Wednesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 31.

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Here are a few activities we’re hosting at the Stittsville Branch over the holidays and into 2026. Please check out these upcoming programs at the Stittsville Branch. Some require registration, and some are drop-in. Pick up the latest program flyer or bookmark our programs listing webpage for your convenience.

Sunday Family Storytime

Stories, rhymes, and songs for families with children of all ages, accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Drop in program. Sunday, Dec 14, 2025 at 10:30am – 30 minutes

Card-Making Club | Ottawa Public Library

Make cards for your loved ones for any occasion. Supplies are provided but feel free to bring your own. All skill levels are welcome. Come along and have fun! This adult program is self-directed and registration is required. Monday, Dec 15, 2025 at 6:00pm – 90 minutes.

Crafternoon: Bookish Gift Tags | Ottawa Public Library

Come to the library and make some gift tags for your friends and family. Materials and supplies will be provided. We will upcycle book pages, use scrapbooking materials, stamps, and more! Registration required. Sunday, Dec 21, 2025 at 2:00pm – 90 minutes.

Lego | Ottawa Public Library

Create and build with Lego®! Drop-in Family Program. Tuesday Dec 23, 2025 at 10:30am – 90 minutes.

Board Games | Ottawa Public Library

Need to get out of the house? Bring in your friends and family in for some exciting board games. Drop in family program. Tuesday Dec 30, 2025 at 10:30am – 90 minutes.

Cozy Puzzle Social | Ottawa Public Library

Join us for a cozy afternoon of solving jigsaw puzzles. Light refreshments will be available. Sunday Jan 04, 2026 at 2:00pm – 120 minutes

Make it Happen – Vision Boards | Ottawa Public Library

Create a vision board that will inspire and motivate you to reach your goals. Craft a stunning vision board for every area of your life — from health and career to relationships. Having visual images and motivational messages can help us manifest those goals, and make them a reality. All supplies are included. Monday Jan 05, 2026 at 6:00pm – 90 minutes

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!