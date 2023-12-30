Discover recreation with the City of Ottawa

The City of Ottawa offers a number of programs for all ages at their recreation facilities from skating to swimming, there is something for everyone. Note that registration is opening for March break and summer camps (see the dates and links below) for youth and young children. The City is also asking for your comments on recreation passes at the link below. The Free Play program continues for 2024 providing swim Saturdays, drop-in sports, skating and museum entry for all to enjoy.

Mark your calendars for March break and summer camps

For children aged four to 14 the City of Ottawa will be offering a variety of March break and summer camps. For 2024 summer camps, Ottawa residents will receive a 10 per cent discount on the City’s most popular Ottawa Adventure and Energy camps.

Dates to remember:

Tuesday, January 2, – March break and summer camps go online at register.ottawa.ca.

Tuesday, January 16 at 9pm – Registration opens

Recreation passes

We are looking for your feedback on recreation passes. Learn more about proposed changes for memberships, drop-ins and multi-visit passes on Engage Ottawa.

Get your skates on

If you are looking to enjoy one of the four refrigerated rinks in the City, make sure to check online before heading out. To find a community rink closest to you take a look at our interactive map. Status is not online for community rinks.

Sledding hills

As the snow falls, keep an eye on Ottawa.ca for sled hills advisories. Please sled only at designated hills and take safety precautions, including observing hill conditions and wearing a helmet. Take a look at the City’s list of its sanctioned sledding hills before heading out for snow time fun!

Play Free continues

Swim Saturdays, drop-in sports, skating and museum entry will all be part of the Play Free line-up for 2024. Take a look at what’s on offer for the new year.