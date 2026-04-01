Discover your potential with the Ottawa Youth Week 2026 Leadership Competitions

(Don’t miss this chance to learn about the world of leadership from a professional. Ottawa Youth Week is back for the 2026.)

Do you have the drive for being a leader? Don’t miss this chance to learn about the world of leadership from a professional. Ottawa Youth Week is back for the 2026 Mayor 4 A Day and CEO 4 A Day leadership competitions! Get a unique perspective on what the city has to offer you behind the scenes. Applications for students from the Ottawa and Gatineau area are open until April 17th, 2026, at 5PM.

Mayor 4 A Day and CEO 4 A Day give you an opportunity to shadow an influential leader from the region. Get first hand insight into decision-making, leadership strategy, and the real-world challenges facing multiple sectors in Ottawa. Whether you’re interested in civics, sports, non-profits, or business, this is a rare chance to make lasting connections.

Participating leaders:

Mayor 4 A Day

Mark Sutcliffe – Mayor, City of Ottawa

CEO 4 A Day

Cyril Leeder – President & CEO, Ottawa Senators

– President & CEO, Ottawa Senators Stéphane Giguère – CEO, Ottawa Community Housing

– CEO, Ottawa Community Housing Mark Goudie – President & CEO, Ottawa Sports & Entertainment Group

– President & CEO, Ottawa Sports & Entertainment Group Rachael Wilson – CEO, United Way East Ontario

– CEO, United Way East Ontario Birket Foster – Investor & CEO, Storm Internet

– Investor & CEO, Storm Internet Sueling Ching – President & CEO, Ottawa Board of Trade

– President & CEO, Ottawa Board of Trade John Liptak – President & CEO, Oakwood

– President & CEO, Oakwood Darin McCorriston – Founder & CEO, TSMI

Youth Ottawa is looking for students with curiosity, initiative, and a willingness to step outside their comfort zone. No need to have perfect grades or a remarkable resume, just the passion and courage to apply.

Past participants say their experience from Mayor 4 A Day was eye-opening, motivating, and confidence-building. Since Mayor 4 A Day launched in 2017, Youth Ottawa has seen participants unlock their potential and go on to purse roles in leadership, strengthen their civic engagement, join volunteer boards and committees, and build meaningful community connections. Even if you’re unsure of yourself, it doesn’t hurt to go for it. You never know what this chance could inspire in you.

Spots are limited; only one student will be chosen per leadership opportunity. Apply today and take a step into your future.

Apply: Applications Now Open: Ottawa Youth Week 2026 Leadership Competitions