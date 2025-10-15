“Distraction thefts on the rise” Ottawa Police warn seniors

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is warning residents about an increase in distraction thefts targeting seniors across the city. With more than 120 incidents reported since the spring, recently police have seen an escalation in these incidents, including reports of violence.

These thefts often involve suspects approaching victims from a nearby waiting vehicle – usually seniors – using charm and deception to get close under the guise of asking for directions or help, and then offering a “gift,” such as placing a necklace around the victim’s neck as a thank-you gesture. In doing so, the suspects discreetly remove the victim’s real jewellery. Victims typically realize only afterward that a valuable item has been stolen. In one case, a firearm was pointed at a 74-year-old victim who was out walking in his own neighbourhood.

“We want to remind residents that it’s okay to be cautious if someone approaches you unexpectedly,” said Sgt. Andrew Worth of Community Policing. “If a stranger tries to give you a gift or get physically close, trust your instincts, create distance, and report it. A simple reminder to your loved ones – especially seniors – can go a long way in preventing these thefts.”

Thieves may target jewellery, but wallets, phones, and purses are also at risk.

Suspects are targeting both public and private locations, including these most common areas:

West: Merivale Road, Grant Carman Drive, Fisher Avenue, Stittsville Main Street , Foxfield Drive, and Berrigan Road.

Merivale Road, Grant Carman Drive, Fisher Avenue, , Foxfield Drive, and Berrigan Road. Central: Montreal Road, Somerset Street West, McArthur Avenue, Bay Street, and Bank Street.

Montreal Road, Somerset Street West, McArthur Avenue, Bay Street, and Bank Street. East: Ogilvie Road, Cyrville Road, Montreal Road, Riverside Drive, Bank Street, and Heron Road.

Important: Victims are often approached while out for daily walks, attending religious services, or in shopping mall parking lots. Some incidents have occurred directly on victims’ private property.

How to protect yourself and others:

Keep expensive or sentimental jewellery covered when out in public.

Stay alert, especially in parking lots or quieter areas.

Never let strangers touch you or place objects on you.

Walk away and seek help if someone’s behaviour feels off.

If you or someone you know becomes a victim, call 911 immediately. Do not chase or confront suspects. Try to remember their description, vehicle details, or licence plate information.

Please take a moment to remind the seniors in your life to stay cautious – one quick conversation could prevent a theft.

If you were a victim of a distraction theft or personal robbery involving jewellery, please report it to the Police Reporting Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 7300. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.