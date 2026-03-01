Euchre for a cause – Playing to make a difference for the Stittsville Food Bank

(The Battle of Stittsville Euchre Tournament, organized by the Stittsville Business Association, took place on February 28th with a large turnout of 45 serious Euchre players vying for the coveted Champions Cup. Photos: Stittsville Central)

Don’t get euchred, give instead! That is exactly what the Stittsville Business Association (SBA) and organizer Jen Wozny had in mind when the inaugural ‘Battle of Stittsville Euchre Tournament’ was set to take place on February 28, 2026. The SBA brought a true feeling of community seeing all of the various Stittsville service clubs, firefighters and others coming together to play some intense card games with lots of fun on the side. They were all there to support the Stittsville Food Bank who, after the Christmas generosity of giving, find that February and March months are difficult for donations and assistance is needed from the Stittsville community.

Tournament organizer and SBA member, Jen Wozny shared, “The SBA had the great honour of hosting our town’s service clubs for an afternoon of fun, competition, and most importantly, connection. We were so happy to see people getting to know each other, making plans to work together in the future, and simply learning more about who else is out there and what resources are available. Whether it’s a ladder to hang holiday lights, a strong back to spread soil in the spring, or a corporate sponsor to support a film festival, our needs are met most easily when we know who to call on. Helping to facilitate those connections was what the afternoon was about. And I think we succeeded.”

The tournament had eight various groups who registered with a total of 45 players. The host location, the Royal Oak Stittsville, was a packed house. There were some serious players during the tournament, but we’re betting it was because of the official decks of cards donated by Ottawa’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Teams were comprised of the following organizations and players:

Several Stittsville businesses came forward to provide prizes for the winners and take-home gifts:

No event can place without sponsors:

In the end, it was the Stittsville Friendship Club that showed their cards by winning the tournament. The team took home the 2026 Champions trophy, along with prizes from Rona+ Kanata-Stittsville, FitPix Photography and Chronically Sarcastic.

The Stittsville Friendship Club may have won the tournament, but the big winner of the day was the Stittsville Food Bank receiving an incredible donation of $2,300.00 on behalf of the sponsors and players.

You can be assured that there will be teams awaiting more stiff competition next year.

Jen shared, “We want to thank all of the clubs and members for coming out and trusting us with their Saturday afternoon. And congratulations to the very keen players at the Stittsville Friendship Club! They are hands down Stittsville’s Best Euchre Players.”