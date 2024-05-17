Expect exciting competition as WORA hosts the 2025 AA Provincial Ringette Championships

On May 15th, Ringette Ontario along with the West Ottawa Ringette Association (WORA) announced that the 2025 AA Provincial Championships will be taking place in West Ottawa. The Championships will feature the U14AA, U16AA, U19AA, 18+ AA and the 18+ University divisions. Ringette Ontario in collaboration with West Ottawa Ringette Association are looking forward to hosting this intense four-day event from February 27th to March 2nd, 2025.

“The West Ottawa Ringette Association is excited to be hosting the 2025 AA provincials! We can’t wait to welcome top teams from across the province to this amazing event that promises to showcase incredible skill, sportsmanship, and camaraderie!” said Stephanie Pulleyblank, President of WORA.

The West Ottawa Ringette Association (WORA) offers a fun and challenging ringette experience for both regional and competitive players from ages 4 to 18. From their learn-to-skate FUNdamentals program to ‘AA’ provincial teams, programs are offered for all skill levels. More information about the programs can be found in this document: WORA’s Program Information for New Families.

Free ‘Come Try Ringette’ sessions are held throughout the year for everyone to get a feel for the sport. Look for upcoming dates in the West Ottawa calendar and cometryringette.ca (to search and register for an event near you).

Player evaluation and the placement process begins in early September to ensure all players are placed on a team suited to their abilities. All players (except FUNdamentals) are required to attend the relevant sessions for their age group.

Team practices will begin during the second half of September and the official ringette game season runs from early October to the end of March, with the fall placement schedule coming out in mid-August.

“West Ottawa’s ‘home’ arenas are in Stittsville, Kanata, Carp, Richmond, and Kinburn, while ‘away’ games may take place anywhere from Nepean to Orleans to Gatineau as we are part of the National Capital Region Ringette League (NCRRL). All teams make the NCRRL playoffs, which take place during the second half of March,” added Pulleyblank.

All players must wear full ringette equipment. For a complete list of equipment, more information can also be found here.

Pulleyblank emphasized, “As with any volunteer organization, WORA requires a lot of involvement from the members. In addition to a head coach, all teams need assistant coaches, 1 or 2 trainers (first aid certified), and a team manager. WORA will cover the costs for most necessary training. There are also many other ways members can get involved at both the team and association level. All members can expect to be involved in some capacity with the WORA tournament, which is the Association’s largest fundraiser.”

(Having won the Provincial Championship in February 2024, the West Ottawa Ringette team U19A Frechette competed at the 2024 Eastern Canadian Ringette Championships in Charlottetown, PEI representing Ontario where they brought home the Gold Medal. Members of the team that competed are: Anneka Neathery, Anna Da Ros, Libby Clow, Quinn Cameron, Trinity Stevenson, Tara McGaraughty, Samantha Keogan, Emilie Couturier, Rachel Ferguson, Ella Fracker, Quinn Koch, Ayla Drew, Amanda Da Ros, and team staff.)

About Ringette Ontario:

Ringette Ontario is the Provincial Sport Organization for Ringette in Ontario. Ringette Ontario is an athlete-centric and value-driven organization that oversees all ringette interests in the province.

Ringette Ontario boasts a membership of over 60 local associations and more than 9,500 registered players, 2,500 coaches, 300 referees, and countless volunteers.

Ringette Ontario delivers programming which focuses on athlete, coach and official development, as well as supporting sanctioned events through Provincials, Regionals and tournaments. Levels of play include AA, A, BB, B, CC, C Recreation, Development and House League Divisions.