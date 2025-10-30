Fall in Stittsville – what makes it special?

We’re officially just over one month into the fall season here in Stittsville. Although fall officially ends on December 21st, it always feels like winter starts the second temperatures drop below 0°C. However, fall is a beautiful time of year especially here in Stittsville and should get the attention it deserves. From pumpkin lattes to pumpkin patches, there are so many fall things to enjoy here in Stittsville.

(Photos of the beautiful flowers available at Pretty Pots Flower Shop at 1528 Stittsville Main St. In the photos there are kale, gerbera daisies, thistle, berries and straw flowers, all of which are perfect for a fall bouquet.)

The leaves may be falling but that doesn’t mean plants have to be temporarily excluded from your life. I spoke with someone from Pretty Pots Flower Shop about what flowers are in bloom in Stittsville right now. They said that Pretty Pots has all kinds of flowers available for purchase no matter the season but that the best fall flowers are as shown above. Flowers such as thistle or rich in colour gerbera daisies are perfect options for a fall themed bouquet. Countless options are at customers’ disposal at Pretty Pots Flower Shop when it comes to making the perfect fall bouquet.

When thinking of fall, oftentimes we think of Halloween and spooky things. If that appeals to you, take a walk through Stittsville’s haunted past. Stittsville Haunted Heritage Tours have been available since September 26th on Friday and Saturday evenings. With its closing date being on November 8th this year, there’s still time to pay a visit and enjoy a night filled with haunting tales.

Other than Halloween and Thanksgiving, fall also holds a very important national holiday here in Canada. A Remembrance Day service is being hosted by the Stittsville Legion, Branch 618 at the Alexander Grove Park/Johnny Leroux Arena here in Stittsville. Come out and honour the brave soldiers who fought and continue to fight for us.

(The fall menu at Ritual on Main at 1510 Stittsville Main Street as well as some homemade fall cookies as a menu item.)

We all know about the infamous Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what if there was an option to support local as well as get your fall coffee fill? At Ritual on Main Coffee House they have an entirely separate section of options for fall drinks. Pumpkin spice lattes don’t have to be exclusively bought at Starbucks, support local and come warm your hands with a cup of joe at Ritual on Main.

(The Fallowfield Tree Farm at 6100 Fallowfield Rd has countless pumpkins for sale. Stop on by to get your iconic fall decoration. Photo credits: Fallowfield Tree Farm.)

Fallowfield Tree Farm opened their doors on September 26th this year for folks to come see their amazing pumpkin patch, bouncy castles, corn mazes, wagon rides and bonfires. The Fallowfield Tree Farm pumpkin patch has countless pumpkins available for purchase to decorate and beautify your home for fall. They also offer the opportunity to run a pumpkin based fundraiser where they sell you pumpkins for a special price so that hockey teams, youth organizations and countless other groups can make good profit and raise some money.

As you can see, there are so many ways to appreciate fall right in your backyard. Enjoy the season to its fullest and come out to support local businesses during the prettiest season of the year.