Fall registration opens for Cleaning the Capital – let’s keep Stittsville clean and green for another year

Let’s keep up the momentum to keep Stittsville clean and green! In 2024, Stittsville registered the highest number of cleanup projects compared to across Ottawa and the Spring 2025 campaign saw Stittsville registering the highest number of projects for a repeat performance. Let’s aim for another peak performance for the 2025 Fall campaign. And remember while you are tidying our community, it promotes a sense of pride for all residents.

In its 32nd year, join the thousands of community volunteers for Cleaning the Capital to help keep Stittsville and Ottawa clean and green this fall! Register your litter cleanup project for the Cleaning the Capital Fall campaign by September 30th and then get cleaning between September 15 and October 15!

The annual cleanup campaign first began in 1994 as a springtime cleanup. In 2006, due to the spring campaign’s overwhelming success an annual fall campaign was added. Since 1994, over 1.5 million volunteers have participated in nearly 30,000 cleanup projects throughout the city. As a result, over 1.2 million kilograms of waste has been removed from our public spaces.

NEW this Fall: Standard cleanup kitsThis fall, Cleaning the Capital is making it easier and faster for participants to pick up their cleanup kits. Standard cleanup kits will be made available for pickup at participating City facilities between September 2 and October 12, 2025. These kits include large gloves and garbage bags and will be offered in a variety of sizes.

You do not need to wait for a kit pickup notification email – you may collect your standard kit(s) at any time during the designated pickup timeframe.

To receive a standard kit, registrants will be required to provide the following details to staff at the pick-up location: Registration code First and Last name Number of volunteers participating in their project.

Attention school groups: Cleaning the Capital staff will prepare custom cleanup kits for large school groups with 100 or more participants. These kits are individually packed and will include the appropriate number of gloves and bags based on your school’s group size. You will receive a confirmation email when your kit is ready for pickup.

Tips for planning a successful litter cleanup project:

Choose a public space to clean: You can choose to clean up litter at a City park or green space, roadside, or shoreline. Check out the interactive map to ensure there are no other cleanups registered at your desired project location.

You can choose to clean up litter at a City park or green space, roadside, or shoreline. Check out the to ensure there are no other cleanups registered at your desired project location. Register your cleanup project: It helps staff keep track of the areas that have been cleaned across the city. Don’t forget to save the six-digit registration code provided in your confirmation email.

It helps staff keep track of the areas that have been cleaned across the city. Don’t forget to save the six-digit registration code provided in your confirmation email. Pick up a cleanup kit (if required) between September 2nd and October 12th : Keep your registration code handy – you’ll need to provide it to staff at the kit pick-up location.

: Keep your registration code handy you’ll need to provide it to staff at the kit pick-up location. Review the instructions for proper disposal of Cleaning the Capital waste/litter on ottawa.ca/clean prior to your planned cleanup project: A reminder that Cleaning the Capital does not provide special pick-ups at residential curbsides for collected waste/litter.

A reminder that Cleaning the Capital does not provide special pick-ups at residential curbsides for collected waste/litter. Ensure safety first! Share the general safety tips with your cleanup team.

Share the general safety tips with your cleanup team. Leave the leaves – pollinators need them! Leaves should be left in open spaces that are maintained by the City, including parks, and in all naturalized and natural areas.

Leaves should be left in open spaces that are maintained by the City, including parks, and in all naturalized and natural areas. Submit your online cleanup report by October 31, 2025. You will require your registration code to submit the report. Remember: The ward with the highest number of reported cleanup projects *WINS* The Great Ward Cleanup Challenge – so make your cleanup efforts count by submitting your report!

High school students: Need volunteer hours? Cleaning the Capital is a flexible opportunity for students to earn their community involvement hours while making a positive impact in their community. Please review Student Volunteer Hours on ottawa.ca/clean for more information.

Fall 2025 Cleaning the Capital – Important dates:

August 15, 2025: Registration opens

September 2 – October 12, 2025: Cleanup kits available for pickup at participating City facilities

September 15 – October 15, 2025: Cleaning the Capital Fall campaign

September 30, 2025: Last day of registration

October 31, 2025: Deadline to submit your online cleanup report

For more information on the Cleaning the Capital campaign, please visit ottawa.ca/clean. Thanks for keeping Stittsville and Ottawa clean and green!