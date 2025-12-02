Family owned Great Canadian Dollar Store opens their doors in Stittsville

(Logan and Christina were happy to greet new customers and neighbours to the Great Canadian Dollar Store on opening day. Photos: Stittsville Central)

On December 2, 2025, the Great Canadian Dollar Store celebrated their soft-opening before the grand opening that is yet to be determined. The store will be running opening-week promotions and community-driven giveaways as they welcome the community to the new store. The store is located between Farm Boy and Parts Source in the Stittsville Corners Plaza. This will be the newest location in the region, joining the already-established Manotick sister store.

We dropped by to check it out. The Stittsville location is owned by the Dennison family who care deeply about building affordable, community-focused shopping close to home. They are committed to keeping the store friendly, organized, and true to small-town values.

The Dennison family loves the Stittsville area and chose this location because it’s a growing, family-oriented community where residents value local businesses and shopping close to home. Stittsville aligns with what will be the store’s focus – affordability, friendliness and community connection. Stittsville is a natural fit for the store’s ‘local-first’ approach.

The Dennison’s shared with Stittsville Central, “Our connection to Stittsville runs deep. Both of our boys played hockey for the Ottawa Valley Silver Seven and we spent countless hours in the nearby arenas. This community has been part of our family for years and we are proud to grow with it.”

“We’re excited to open our doors in Stittsville and become part of a community we’ve always admired. Our goal is simple: to offer everyday essentials, seasonal finds, and great value to families right here at home. We’re looking forward to welcoming our neighbours in and getting to know everyone,” they added.

Just some of the featured product categories available:

Everyday household essentials

Cleaning and kitchen supplies

Seasonal décor and holiday items (these will rotate for each season and the school year)

Arts, crafts & school supplies

Snacks & assorted treats

Party, gift & wrapping supplies (helium-filled balloons)

Storage & organization items

Affordable home décor and small gifts

(Christina fills some helium balloons for a customer.)

To keep your shopping experience fresh and engaging, new weekly items will be brought in. A local loyalty program is in the works to be introduced in the new year.

To discover more about the new Great Canadian Dollar Store located at 6315 Hazeldean Road, you can follow them on facebook. The store hours are 9:00am – 8:00pm.



