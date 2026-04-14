Five self-published Canadian mystery writers shortlisted for the 2026 Toby Awards

The second annual Toby Award has unveiled its shortlist, celebrating outstanding self-published Canadian mystery authors from coast to coast. The winner will be announced at the Rideau Lakes-Portland Library on Sunday, May 24, 2026 at a workshop for aspiring mystery authors (details will be available on the ReBound Press website). The event will also be a fundraiser for the local Friends of the Library.

The 2026 Toby Award Shortlist:

Gary Coffin – All That We Lost (Ottawa, Ontario)

C.J. Fournier – The Pathfinder (Ottawa, Ontario)

Carol Moreira – The Pet-Sit (Seabright, Nova Scotia)

Timothy Reynolds – Faded Notes (Calgary, Alberta)

Danee Wilson – Death at Fort York (Toronto, Ontario)

The Toby Award recognizes excellence in self-published mystery novels released in trade paperback format in 2025. Sponsored by ReBound Press, an Indie publisher that specializes in Canadian mystery/ thriller novels, along with Ottawa philanthropist, Barbara Crook. The contest was judged by a panel of authors, journalists, editors, and librarians based on writing quality and originality.

The winner will receive a Toby Award statue – a unique metal sculpture of a dog reading a book, created by acclaimed Ontario artist Carol Nasvytis (Soul Metal), with silver eyeglasses crafted by Ladysmith, British Columbia silversmith Vonda Croissant.

The shortlisted authors will also be invited to publish an original short story in an anthology to be published by ReBound Press called Crime for the Cottage.

Peggy Blair, an internationally recognized mystery author and the founder of ReBound Press, established the Toby Award to celebrate the talent of self-published authors. Peggy shares, “the Toby Award recognizes the risk-taking, creativity, and perseverance of Canadian mystery writers who publish outside traditional publishing. Our goal is to help readers discover exceptional books that deserve a wider audience and to amplify the voices of some terrific Canadian writers that they may not be familiar with.”

For more information please visit https://tobyaward.wordpress.com/.