Friends of Stittsville Wetlands to host Earth Day Community Forum – All About Turtles

(A photo of Painted Turtles located in the Goulbourn Wetland Complex taken by Sylvie Sabourin.)

The Friends of Stittsville Wetlands are considering rolling out a turtle conservation program for the Goulbourn Wetland Complex and Poole Creek, which runs through the heart of Stittsville. The cold or cool waters of Poole Creek are considered a crucial and rare habitat, sustaining a unique ecological system of significant environmental and recreational value to the community of Stittsville and Ottawa.

To gauge community support for such an initiative, the Friends of Stittsville Wetlands are hosting a forum on Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22, 2026, entitled “All About Turtles” from 7:00 – 9:30pm at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church (2 Mulkins Street). The goal of the evening will be to raise public awareness about turtles, conservation, and to explore the key elements and benefits of rolling out a community science program for our community.

David Seburn, Freshwater Turtle Specialist, Canadian Wildlife Federation and Janet Mason, Chair, Friends of Carp Hills, have graciously agreed to speak at this event. Seburn will focus on “Saving our Turtles. What can you do to help?” Mason’s talk is entitled “It takes a village: a community model for turtle conservation in the Carp Hills.”

(Photo of a Spotted Turtle on the right and a Blandings Turtle on the left. Photos: Tyler Ambeau)

The Goulbourn Wetland Complex, covers over 906 hectares within the Mississippi River and Rideau River watersheds. It is composed of swamps, marshes, and fens. It provides a home to Species at Risk, including Blanding Turtles, Snapping Turtles, and over 150 species of birds, including four Species at Risk. This wetland also serves as a habitat for a variety of species, including Northern Spring Peeper, bullfrog, muskrat, raccoon, beaver, mink, red fox, coyote, white-tailed deer, and red squirrel.

The headwaters of Poole Creek, which runs through the heart of Stittsville, are found within that portion of the Goulbourn Wetland Complex within the Mississippi River watershed. The upper portion of Poole Creek west of Stittsville Main Street is considered a cold or cool water stream – and one of only two in Ottawa. It is recognized as a crucial and rare aquatic habitat.

Watch for further details in the coming weeks on how to register on the Friends of Stittsville Wetlands website.