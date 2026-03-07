Funding is now available for green ideas

(EnviroCentre piloted reusable cups instead of single-use cups at water stations at last year’s Run to Empower race, Run Ottawa. Photo courtesy of Craig Conoley, EnviroCentre)

Small ideas can make a big difference in building a more environmentally-sustainable Ottawa and we want to help fund them through the Community Environmental Projects Grant Program (CEPGP). What kind of projects are eligible? Here’s an example.

At last year’s Run to Empower race, Run Ottawa and EnviroCentre piloted reusable cups instead of single-use cups at water stations.

The race welcomed 400 participants and the reusable cups proved to be a clear success. More than 600 single-use plastic cups were kept out of the landfill from that one race alone. Race participants preferred the sturdier cups and appreciated that they could be washed and reused. Organizers now hope to expand the reusable cup program to larger races.

These kinds of projects are exactly the kind of community-driven ideas that the City is looking to support through CEPGP and applications are now open for 2026.

Offered for more than 30 years, CEPGP provides funding to local not-for-profit organizations undertaking small-scale, community-based projects that promote environmental sustainability. Eligible applicants include community associations, youth groups, school councils, parent associations, industry and trade associations and other community groups across Ottawa.

Historically, the Community Environmental Projects Grant Program has had a budget of $102,000 available annually for community groups. Starting this year, an additional $102,000 has been added that will be distributed specifically to projects that support the City’s Solid Waste Master Plan and promote the themes of waste avoidance, reduction and reuse.

All eligible projects must be completed by June 30, 2027. Interested organizations have until Friday, April 10, 2026 to apply. Visit the CEPGP webpage on ottawa.ca to learn more about eligibility and to view the application form.