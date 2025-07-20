Get ready to pamper your pets at Purrdy Paws Pet Grooming Spa

(The team at Purrdy’s Paws Pet Grooming Spa celebrated their July 19th Grand Opening of their new location on Stittsville Main Street. Photos: Stittsville Central)

The grand opening for Purrdy Paws Pet Grooming Spa took place on July 19 to great fanfare. The team was thrilled to open the doors to the new Stittsville location. Purrdy Paws is a full-service pet grooming salon dedicated to providing top-notch care for your beloved companions.

At the afternoon celebration, residents could meet the Purrdy Paws team and enjoy some special treats for both your pets and yourself. It was a perfect afternoon to enjoy some homemade ice cream from the Holmespun ice cream truck, spring rolls from Thailicious, treats for the pets from Doggo Cakes & Treats and human treats from Wicked Desserts. Melissa Haner was also there creating pet caricatures for your favourite pet.

Purrdy Paws Spa CEO Jayme Montero shared prior to the event, ““We’ve loved being part of the Stittsville community, and moving to Main Street is an exciting next chapter for us. This new space puts us right in the heart of it all — and gives us even more opportunity to serve our clients and their furry family members.”

Purrdy Paws are passionate about making your pet’s grooming experience positive and stress-free. They have mobile services to groom your pet in the comfort of their home or they would enjoy a visit to the Spa. Visit Purrdy Paws Pet Grooming Spa at 1488 Stittsville Main and see what they are all about!