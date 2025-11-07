With giving season right around the corner, there are many wonderful Stittsville organizations for you to present a donation gift of time or financial. This time of year can be hard on everyone, especially for those less fortunate. Donating to or volunteering for organizations can help make this winter as wonderful as possible.

The Stittsville Food Bank helps support families in need all across Stittsville and its surrounding rural areas. It is entirely powered by donations and unpaid volunteers. They distribute non-perishable and perishable food items and select toiletries to those in need. Donations in the form of food, toiletries or money are always welcome. The Stittsville Food Bank can do a lot with your donations, so If you’d like somewhere to volunteer or somewhere to donate, don’t hesitate to visit their website at stittsvillefoodbank.ca.

Volunteers are always appreciated at the Stittsville Friendship Club. This organization provides older adults and seniors with various activities and encourages interaction within the community. Whether to share the organizational duties, fill in current vacant positions or act as replacements when needed. The Club is a great place to make new friends or enjoy the company of those you know. Should you wish to volunteer or attend their events, contact the Stittsville Friendship Club at stittsvillefriendshipclub.com.

Stittsville District Lions Club fundraises in our community with a number of different events. Projects such as bottle drives and youth services are organized by volunteers and community members alike. The majority of money raised, returns back to the community with support for the foodbank, guide dogs, youth and so much more. Join Stittsville Districts Lions Club at one of their many fundraisers to help support the community or sign up to volunteer on their website stittsvillelions.com.

Several of the places of worship in Stittsville are looking for support. Places of worship such as St. Thomas Anglican Church, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, the Stittsville Muslim Association and so many more are looking for donations. If you don’t have the time or resources to volunteer this year, feel free to donate to any of these local places of worship.

Friends of Stittsville Wetlands is an organization centered around protecting our environment. Stittsville is growing and every year has a bigger and bigger impact on the environment. Friends of Stittsville Wetlands helps emphasize the importance of taking care of our environment and wetlands. Visit their website at friendsofstittsvillewetlands.com to learn more about their organization and how to get involved.

The Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville is an organization that promotes peace, fights disease and contributes to solving many world problems. Their mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, increase goodwill, and advance world understanding and peace through their fellowships of business, professional, and community leaders. Take action with Rotary at rotary.org.

The Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville is another wonderful organization here in Stittsville. They are devoted to making the community a better place for children to thrive. They create unique service projects and fundraising initiatives to best serve children worldwide. Join Kiwanis at one of their many events or become a member today. Visit kiwanis.org to become a member.

For any further information on where to volunteer in your community, visit Councillor Glen Gower’s Stittsville Volunteer Connection at glengower.ca/volunteers.

Register using this form to volunteer for Stittsville’s Parade of Lights. The parade starts at 6:00pm on December 6th. Volunteers are expected to arrive before the start of the parade to help set up.