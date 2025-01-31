Goldie Ghamari not seeking re-election – thanks residents for the opportunity to represent Carleton

(Editor’s note: On January 31, 2025, Goldie Ghamari sent out this note of thanks for the constituents of Carleton.)

10 years ago I decided to get involved in politics because I wanted to give back to Canada, this amazing country that I am blessed to call home. In 2018, I was honoured to become the first Iranian-Canadian woman to hold elected office in Canada.

During my 10 years involved in provincial politics, 7 as an elected Member of Provincial Parliament for the riding of Carleton, I accomplished every single major goal I set out to accomplish, including:

I wanted to build schools. I was successful in securing over half a billion dollars to build and expand 15 schools across the riding, including the first public high school in Riverside South;

I wanted to bring natural gas to York’s Corners. I was successful in working with Enbridge to bring natural gas to York’s Corners;

I wanted to invest in local organizations serving rural Ottawa. I was successful in assisting numerous organizations like ROSSS (Rural Ottawa South Support Services) secure provincial funding through various grants;

I wanted to invest in local infrastructure; I was successful in securing funds to invest in local infrastructure, including over $3 million to renovate and expand the Larry Robinson Arena in Metcalfe;

I wanted to ensure that agricultural and landowner property rights were respected and preserved; I made sure that Conservation Authorities were not able to designate private property as “significant wetlands” based on false and hypothetical data.

I want to thank the people of Carleton for welcoming me with open arms into your homes and your lives. I have laughed with you, mourned with you, celebrated with you, and gone through difficult times with you. The friendships I have made and the lessons I have learned will stay with me my entire life.

I am grateful for the opportunity to have represented the people of Carleton, which I truly believe is the best riding in all of Canada.

I am a better person than when I first got elected, all because of the people of Carleton.

Having accomplished everything I set out to achieve as the Member of Provincial Parliament for Carleton in the last two terms, it is now time for me to close this chapter of my political career and to begin a new one. I will not be seeking re-election in 2025.

Please rest assured that this is not a “good bye”.

It’s just “see you later”.

Thank you, and God Bless Canada.

Goldie Ghamari, MPP