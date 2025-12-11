Goulbourn Museum December news and events

December gives Goulbourn Museum staff the opportunity to reflect on the year’s community events and shared stories made possible by your continued support. As they cap off the year, here are some updates to be noted. Their newsletter is a monthly message, but social media channels Facebook and Instagram are updated several times a week and provide you with a thoughtful way to stay connected with the museum. Please be sure to tag the museum, they love to connect with the community this way!

Old Fashioned Christmas Magic

Thank you to everyone who bundled up, came out, and helped make the day feel warm and connected. From marshmallows by the fire, to excited faces visiting Santa, friendly goats, crafting inside the museum and live music throughout the day every moment felt special because you were there. Thank you to everyone who supported the Museum through donations and raffle tickets. You help keep local history alive, and we’re so grateful. A big thank-you to our volunteers and our wonderful guests – Rustic Awakenings, Kelly’s Old Fashioned Carrot Cakes, Lynn Griffith and the 100th Regiment Band.

Upcoming Adult Workshop – Thursday, December 18th, 2025

Learn the ancient art of painting with pigmented, melted beeswax in this adult workshop. The cost is $45 and includes supplies and light refreshments. This program is designed for ages 16+. The fun takes place inside the Goulbourn Museum from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Space is limited – register at this link.

Collections During the Holidays

As museum staff take a well-earned holiday break, the museum will not be accepting artefact drop-offs until operations resume in 2026. To help protect your treasured items, please avoid leaving anything outdoors. Objects exposed to the elements can be damaged and cannot be considered for the collection. Keep your items safe at home, and visit our website to learn more about the donation process:

https://goulbournmuseum.ca/collections-research/artifact-donation-procedure/. Staff appreciate your understanding and look forward to reconnecting in the new year!

Meet Irina, Our New Marketing and Communications Specialist

Museum staff are excited to welcome Irina Fortey to the Goulbourn Museum team! With over 15 years of storytelling experience through commercial photography projects and community-focused communications, Irina is thrilled to help the Museum’s vibrant history reach more people! When she is not crafting content or capturing museum magic, you’ll find her adventuring with her two Australian Labradoodles, Leksi and Gracie. In her spare time, you’ll find her writing or curled on the couch with a good book.

Holiday Closure

The museum will be closed to the public between December 21st 2025 to January 8th 2026, our first public opening days will be Friday January 9th and Saturday January 10th 2026 from 10am to 4pm. Our staff will be on holidays from December 21st to January 4th 2026, ready to serve you the week of January 5th 2026.

Museum staff shared, “With gratitude we thank our community for a wonderful 2025! We look forward to welcoming you back in the new year with fresh stories, new programs, and more opportunities to explore Goulbourn’s history together.”