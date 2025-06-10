Goulbourn Museum launches their digital collections at Doors Open

(The Goulbourn Museum was pleased to launch their Digital History Centre and their Online Artefact Catalogue at the June 7th and 8th Doors Open Ottawa. Photos: Stittsville Central)

The Goulbourn Museum launched it’s exciting new digital resources and invited everyone to drop by to discover the local history of Goulbourn — digitally — at the Doors Open weekend on June 7th and 8th.

Sarah Holla, the Collections Registrar, at the Museum, has worked tirelessly, to not only gain funding, but to ensure that each in-house piece of history is included in the Digital History Centre and in their Online Artefact Catalogue. As more donations are made and older donations re-evaluated, the Collections Working Group, made up of volunteers with a strong interest in historical artefacts, review each artefact to ensure its historical relevance to the former Goulbourn Township prior to being added to the Musuem’s collections while meeting the mandate, mission and vision.

(Sarah Holla, right, is the Registrar of Collections at the Goulbourn Museum, and was pleased to share the new digital artefacts with Laurianne Riffault, Education and Engagement Assistant and a volunteer at the Doors Open June event held at the Museum.)

Visitors to the museum were introduced to the materials from the Museum’s collections — including artefacts, photographs, and handwritten records — that reflect the histories of settler communities in the former Goulbourn Township. The digital programs can be accessed from the comfort of your home bringing our local history to you.

Over 40 visitors came to the Museum over both days to discover their roots. There was one gentleman searching for his grandparents and discovered that they are buried in the cemetery at St. Clare Parish in Dwyer Hill. He was pleased to learn this and was delving into more of their history.

The Goulbourn Museum staff and volunteers appreciated that the many visitors found what they were seeking during Doors Open Ottawa.