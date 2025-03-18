(On Saturday, March 15, Roger Young (l) and Howard Healey (r) presented the history of Irish settlers, particularly the Talbot family, who emigrated to the former Goulbourn Township. The presentation was hosted by the Goulbourn Township Historical Society and held at the Stittsville Public Library. Photos: Stittsville Central)

On Saturday, March 15th, the Goulbourn Township Historical Society hosted a free event at the Stittsville Public Library, exploring the experiences of Irish settlers who arrived in the area over 200 years ago. The presentation offered an in-depth look at the circumstances surrounding their emigration and the challenges they faced as they settled in this region.

The presentation, hosted by Howard Healey and Roger Young, descendants of Goulbourn’s earliest Irish settlers, included historical facts and timelines with a focus on how these settlers, primarily Protestants, gathered in the early 19th century to travel to the area. Much of the settlement was driven by the British need for loyalists who could defend the territory against potential American invasions. Some settlers came through assisted emigration plans that offered free passage and land grants in exchange for their ability to strengthen the defence of the British Crown. Among Howard Healey’s forebears are the Talbot family, who have ties to the Hazeldean settlers, including Roger Young’s ancestors, as well as the Richmond Military settlement.

As the speakers continued exploring the extensive history of the Talbot family and the obstacles of finding a new home in Canada, it became clear that as the afternoon progressed, many people in the audience shared strong ancestral ties to the community. The attendees asked insightful questions about their family roots and exchanged personal stories about the historic landmarks that shaped their lives in the area. It was a moving experience to witness individuals bonding with each other, some of whom had never met before. The atmosphere in the room was inviting, with participants quickly conversing with each other after the presentation concluded. The presentation was more than just a historical retelling; it was a celebration of heritage and shared history.

The delicious food and refreshments presented for each guest were the cherry on top of this community gathering, allowing the history of Goulbourn’s past to be discussed over a handful of sweet treats. The Goulbourn Township Historical Society’s lecture series continues to be a valuable platform for people interested in learning about the history of the area and building bonds that stretch across generations.

To discover more about our local history, visit the Goulbourn Township Historical Society website or follow the Society on their Facebook page.

