Goulbourn Township Historical Society share a look into the past of music

(GTHS member, Sue Clark-Dowe, brought her Uncle’s Gramophone from the 1930s era, to the Goulbourn’s Musical Talent: Past and Present event on February 14, 2026. Photos: Stittsville Central)

The journey of musical instruments is a testament to human creativity with a desire to express emotion through sound. Music and the musical instrument you choose to play is not just an art form but a reflection of who you are and how you live.

For their monthly presentation Goulbourn’s Musical Talent: Past and Present held on February 14th, the Goulbourn Township Historical Society displayed musical instruments, records and music books from the past. The instruments had been played by area musicians adding additional history to the display.

Attendees could view many period instruments. Such as the 130-year old German Autoharp shared by Trudy Garland and played by her relative MaryAnn Garland of Richmond. Or the Fiddle shared by Roger Young and played by Frank Young at local dances. Some may remember that Frank was the former caretaker of the SS#13 school in Hazeldean.

Along with her Uncle’s Gramophone, Sue Clark-Dowe brought along records. The records play at a speed of 78rpm. How do you hear the music? Drop that lethal looking stylus onto the edge of the record, the chamber above the stylus amplifies the vibration, and you get music out of the top – along with a lot of crackling. If you didn’t know, there is no volume control on this era of Gramophones, so they can be quite loud.

If you missed the display, for the month of February, the GTHS also has a photo display on the Art Space Wall at the Stittsville Library Branch of local musicians from the past up to the present.

Music is a harmonious sound spreading joy in a person’s life. Music as we know it today wouldn’t exist without the incredible evolution of song genres and musical instruments – from the simplest tools made of bones or ivory (the flute); stones (the lithophone); or the high-tech digital instruments of the modern era. Did you know that any object that produces sound can be considered a musical instrument – it is through its purpose that the object becomes a musical instrument.

For more information about the GTHS, visit their website at www.goulbournhistoricalsociety.org. You can also follow the group on Facebook.