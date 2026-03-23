Government of Canada extending financial supports for post-secondary students

On March 23, 2026, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to affordability and lowering costs for Canadians by extending temporary increases to the Canada Student Financial Assistance grants and loans for the 2026-27 academic year.

In the press release, it was stated that post-secondary education is one of Canada’s most important long-term investments. Ensuring that Canadians can gain the skills and qualifications they need to get good jobs, in high-demand sectors, is key to creating a more competitive workforce.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu stated, “We are focused on lowering costs for Canadians, and supporting students as they pursue post-secondary education remains central to this. That’s why we are ensuring students have the financial supports and resources they need to succeed, build meaningful careers, and contribute to a strong and resilient workforce.”

The federal government will continue to help make post-secondary education affordable for students by maintaining the 40% increase to grants for full-time students, part-time students, students with disabilities and students with dependants, and the Canada Student Loan limit increase from $210 to $300 per week of study.

“Today’s announcement reflects continued federal recognition that Canada’s future depends on investing in the skills development of its students. This temporary extension of student assistance levels is a meaningful step forward and reflects the advocacy of the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations and students nationwide,” said Abdul Abbasi, Chair of the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations.

During the 2026-2027 academic year, approximately 571,000 Canadian students are expected to benefit from the 40% increase to non-repayable grants. Additionally, 422,000 students could benefit from the weekly loan limit increase, which provides students interest-free loans from the Government of Canada.

Through these measures, the Government of Canada is investing close to $1.2 billion in financial aid to keep post-secondary education accessible and help students make high-quality investments in their development and success.

To help students pay for their post-secondary education, the Canada Student Financial Assistance Program provides Canada Student Grants and Canada Student Loans.

The Canada Student Loan Forgiveness benefit is now available for doctors, nurses, early childhood educators, dentists, dental hygienists, pharmacists, midwives, teachers, social workers, personal support workers, physiotherapists, and psychologists.

Through other programs and initiatives such as: the Supports for Student Learning Program, Youth Employment and Skills Strategy and the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy, additional supports are available for eligible post-secondary students.