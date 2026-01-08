Grab your pens – the 2026 edition of the Awesome Authors contest opens for youth

Who hasn’t dreamed of being published at a young age? Sponsored by the Friends of the Ottawa Public Library Association (FOPLA), Awesome Authors is one of the Ottawa Public Library’s longest-running and popular programs and is making that dream a reality for youth aged 9 to 18 through their annual writing contest. Young people from the Ottawa region, with a valid library card, are invited to submit original works in the following three categories: short story, poetry, comics. There have been many Stittsville youth who have won through the years, namely, Lucy Hambly.

Please note that, unlike previous years, the cover design for the anthology will not be part of this year’s contest. The 2025 contest winners were featured in the final edition of the Pot-pourri anthology and the collection will return under a new title – Carte blanche. This name, evoking freedom, encourages youth to unleash their imagination and creativity without restraint or censorship.

This year, the Awesome Authors contest invites young writers to channel their emotions through art, put their aspirations on paper, and embrace the liberating power of literary creation.

Hands-On Writing Workshops

From January 10 to February 21, contest judges and acclaimed local authors – including Catherine Austen, Pierre-Luc Bélanger, Amelinda Bérubé, Eric Péladeau, and Khaleefa Hamdan – will lead Saturday workshops in English and French giving young writers the opportunity to explore their creativity and sharpen their skills. Youth can register now for the following sessions (there are no in-person sessions being held at the Stittsville Public Library):

With literacy at the heart of OPL’s mission, this contest is an essential opportunity for the youth in our community. It reflects OPL’s commitment to inspiring a love of learning and sparking curiosity. Remember that writing is a form of artistic freedom.

Submissions to Awesome Authors open on Monday, January 12, 2026. Winners of the 1st prize will have their work published in the anthology and also receive a Kobo Clara e-reader.

The Ottawa Public Library extends heartfelt thanks to the Friends of the Ottawa Public Library Association for their generous support and contribution.