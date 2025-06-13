(Grade 6, Stittsville Public School student, Alex Ivanova, celebrated his $10,000 grant award for Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa with his classmates; his teacher, Ms. Nephin; Habitat Greater Ottawa CEO Sara Cooper; Bruce Fanjoy, MP for Carleton; and Councillor Glen Gower on June 10, 2025. Photos: Stittsville Central)

Proud classmates, community members, and Habitat for Humanity staff gathered at Stittsville Public School on Tuesday to celebrate Grade 6 student Alex Ivanova, whose heartfelt short story earned a $10,000 grant for Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa.

Alex was recognized as a runner-up in the national Meaning of Home writing contest, hosted by Habitat for Humanity Canada and sponsored by Sagen™. The contest received over 17,500 submissions from students nationwide, with Alex being the only runner-up selected from the Ottawa region. The $10,000 awarded in Alex’s name will help support local affordable housing projects through Habitat Greater Ottawa.

During the celebration, Alex read his award-winning story aloud to a supportive audience of peers. Alex’s short story, “If Home Was 5 Feelings,” describes home through five powerful emotions: love, comfort, laughter, happiness, and respect. The story captures the warmth of unconditional parental support, the freedom to be yourself, the bliss of shared laughter, the beauty in everyday moments, and the strength of mutual respect. Together, these emotions paint a vivid picture of what a safe and loving home truly means.

Habitat Greater Ottawa CEO Sara Cooper presented Alex with his award and a new iPad, taking a moment to highlight the power of youth engagement in community development. “I hope you all continue to use your voices for positive change.”

Stittsville Councillor Glen Gower and Carleton MP Bruce Fanjoy also attended the celebration, both showing their support for Alex and the broader mission of creating affordable housing.

The event highlighted the powerful role any young person’s voice can play in raising awareness and empathy. Alex captured the emotional foundation of what a home truly means, reminding us why safe and stable housing matters. His nationally recognized piece not only inspires those around him but also showcases the local impact that community missions like Habitat for Humanity can have.

To read Alex’s award-winning story and view other contest entries, visit www.meaningofhome.ca/page/winners2025. For more on Habitat Greater Ottawa’s projects, visit habitatgo.ca.