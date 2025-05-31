Greg McPherson’s On The Road 4 Mental Health walk honours lives and raises hope

(Greg McPherson is joined by his wife, Ingrid, with Kayla holding the banner and other supporters as Greg departs for his 24-hour OTR4 Walk for Mental Health in support of Youth Services Ottawa. Photos: Stittsville Central and Greg)

On the morning of Friday, May 30th, residents gathered at Cooligan Martial Arts and Fitness in Stittsville to send off Greg McPherson and a few volunteers as they began a 24-hour, 100+ kilometre walk through all 24 wards of Ottawa. This marks the fourth annual On the Road 4 Mental Health walk, an initiative Greg created to honour those we have lost to mental health and drug crises, including two individuals close to his heart: Aric and Madeleine.

“I walk with the hope that someone, somewhere will benefit from my walks,” Greg told Stittsville Central. “And that others become more compassionate to those in need in our communities.”

The route began at 12 Cedarow Court and culminates at Major’s Hill Park on Saturday, May 31st, around noon. Along the way, anyone was encouraged to join Greg for portions of the walk, even if just for a block or two, if they’d like, to show support.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa, intending to raise $20,000 during this year’s walk. Donations can be made through the official site, and all proceeds will go toward mental health services for youth.

As Greg embarks on another emotionally and physically demanding walk, he carries the stories and support of countless individuals who have been impacted by the issue. “I thrive on the individuals that I meet and hear their stories because there is a much deeper understanding in those who have lived experience, and hopefully, these experiences can be shared in order to help others.”

Over the years, On the Road 4 Mental Health has grown in both public recognition and media coverage. This year, Greg took steps to stretch his reach further by investing in more advertising. “There has been a steady growth in followers and support,” he told us. “Sadly, stigma is strong and it is fuelled by fear and a lack of education. The recent federal election campaign had a kind of Nancy Reagan tone of ‘Just Say No’—which, 40 years later, obviously failed but gave the idea that addictions were a choice.”

Youth engagement remains a vital but challenging area of focus for the initiative. While some schools have shown interest, involvement has been limited. “We’ve brought the idea to schools to try to get them involved, and other than Frederick Banting Alternative School on Stittsville Main Street, there hasn’t been any movement forward,” he explained. “70 per cent of persons living with a mental illness see their symptoms begin before age 18, and I think that it is important to empower youth by encouraging them to help their peers.”

Despite the physical toll of walking for 24 hours straight, Greg finds resilience in perspective. “I had been walking distances for my own mental health for a few years before our first event in 2022. I found the walks to be meditative and gave me a chance to be alone with my thoughts of Aric. While I walk, although I am tired, although I am in pain, I remind myself that in 24 hours, I will be in the comfort of my home, relaxing. Someone dealing with a mental health crisis, with addiction issues, with homelessness, they don’t have that luxury of knowing when and if there will be a positive outcome. I walk with the hope that someone, somewhere will benefit from my walks and that others become more compassionate to those in need in our communities.”

With a quick trip down Stittsville Main to begin the walk, Greg stopped in at Scratch Box to thank his friend and supporter Chef Reggie, then it was a little further to visit Frederick Banting Secondary Alternative Program School for a wonderful send-off from the students.

Walking through the downpour of rain that arrived on Friday evening, Greg persevered with blistered feet due to wet shoes, albeit with a few changes, he had walked a total of 105km, taking 144,000 steps in the miserable weather (18.5 of the 24.5 hours walk) “but every step was worth it”, said a tired Greg.