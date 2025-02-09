GTHS celebrates Goulbourn & Local Women of Influence

During the month of February, there is a pictorial display at the library on the Art Space Wall created by the Goulbourn Township Historical Society (GTHS) for the public viewing – ‘Goulbourn & Local Women of Influence’. GTHS is recognizing these women who added so much to our local history. The women come from a wide variety of backgrounds that include medicine, politics, environmental conservation, pioneer settlers, military service, education, and community volunteerism and leadership.

On Saturday, February 15th from 1:30 – 2:30pm the public are invited to the GTHS historical display at the Stittsville Public Library. They will be celebrating these women who influenced and contributed to the communities in our area from the 1800s to present times. Also being recognized is The Women’s Institute that was instrumental in bringing local women together to accomplish problem-solving for the many issues that the public faced. They were also the local history keepers through the Tweedsmuir Histories. Below are the women being celebrated:

The free event for the public on February 15th will provide a more in-depth walk-thru display of “Goulbourn & Local Women of Influence”.