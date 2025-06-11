Guardian Angels Catholic School celebrates 25 years

(Ottawa Catholic School Board Trustee, Scott Phelan, took in the fun at the 25-year Carnival celebration at Guardian Angels Catholic School on June 9, 2025. He thanked Chef Reggie of Scratch Box for participating in the celebration. Photos: Stittsville Central)

When Mary Curry served as a trustee for what is now the Ottawa Catholic School Board, from 1987 to 2000, she ensured that Catholic schools would be part of our community. Mrs. Curry passed away in 2005, but not before seeing her work coming to fruition. During her tenure, Stittsville’s first two Catholic elementary schools, Holy Spirit Catholic School (on Stittsville Main Street) and Guardian Angels Catholic School (on Baywood Drive), as well as our community’s Catholic high school – Sacred Heart High School (located on Shea Road) were opened.

Guardian Angels Catholic School was opened in 2000 as part of the Ottawa Catholic School Board. In 2013, a kindergarten expansion was added. The school design includes a pod concept with classroom clusters and a central library, as well as an integrated after-4 daycare facility with its own entrance.

On turning 25-years old, a celebration took place on Monday, June 9, 2025 with the school’s annual Carnival being held. A little rain didn’t stop the celebration. There were lots of activities for the students and their families to have fun from games, bouncy castles in the gym, art and other crafts. A visit and inside the truck view from all of the kids with the firefighters of Station 81 kept them busy until their departure. Wandering through the crowd, were some live little bundles of fur from The Keepers Wildlife Rescue. You could have your face painted – a princess charmed everyone and even Spider Man was there! Everyone had an upbeat pace from the tunes provided by the disc jockey on the Cavanagh stage.

Scratch Box Cluck Truck, Angry Dragonz Asian Fusion with a Twist and Jo-Jo’s Creameria and Pizza were kept busy dishing up food for the crowd. Many students from Sacred Heart High School gave some time volunteering and helped out with the line-ups, the games and at the display tables.

We ran into Catholic School Board Trustee, Scott Phelan, who was enjoying the event and meeting all of the people. “I can’t believe it’s been twenty-five years. My kids have all attended Guardian Angels and our youngest is here now. It is a great school and the academic record for students is high, something to be proud of for all of the teachers,” Scott told us.

The evening event was a huge success and congratulations Guardian Angels Catholic School for 25 years in our community.