Halloween tips from Ottawa Fire Station 81 and the OPP

Halloween can be a time of both excitement and potential danger. To help keep everyone safe, Ottawa Fire Station 81 and the OPP are asking that everybody abide by the following safety tips for Halloween on October 31st.

As far as safety tips for Halloween, Rob Lafleur of Station 81 shares, “I would say for kids to limit crossing the road to visit alternating houses on the street. Visit homes on one side of the street and then the other side. The more kids can be off the roadways the better. Also a flashlight and reflective costume is always a good idea to ensure the kids are visible to oncoming traffic.”

These tips from the OPP will ensure that kids trick or treat safely:

Carry a flashlight and choose a costume with bright colours and reflective material to increase visibility among drivers

Use makeup instead of masks as a mask can reduce a person’s ability to see obstacles, vehicles and other trick-or-treaters

Avoid long and over-sized costumes that can be a tripping hazard

Walk – don’t run and remember to always stop, look and listen before crossing the street

Never jaywalk and only use crosswalks or intersections

Never trick-or-treat alone and always go in a group or with an adult

If trick-or-treating with friends, tell your parents or guardian your route and when you will be home

Stay in familiar neighbourhoods and only go to homes that are well lit and taking part in Halloween

Never go inside a house to get your treat

Always have your treats checked by an adult before eating them. Treat your kids to a Halloween snack before they head out so that they are less likely to eat the candy they gather before you have a chance to inspect their loot bags. Teach your children never to eat treats that are in packages that have been opened, show pinholes or have other damage. And remember, avoid homemade treats or fruit unless they are from a family member or close friend.

For extra safety, organize a Halloween party for children in your neighbourhood

Motorists are asked to drive with caution and be on the lookout for trick-or-treaters throughout the afternoon and evening.

Following the safety tips mentioned and using common sense will allow everyone to have a safe and Happy Halloween.