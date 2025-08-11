Hazeldean Heights development met with plenty of criticism

(The proposed development area is highlighted for 5872, 5880 and 5884 Hazeldean Road and 7 Savage Drive. Graphics: FOTENN Planning+Design)

A newly proposed development to be located at 5872, 5880, 5884 Hazeldean Road and 7 Savage Drive, consisting of two new high-rises, was the topic of discussion at a virtual community meeting held on August 6th and hosted by Councillor Gower. The developer, Hazeldean Heights, is proposing one 19-storey tower and another reaching 25 storeys, in addition to one 4-storey apartment building with possible retail facing Hazeldean Road. The developer was seeking input and comments for their proposal from the community at the virtual meeting.

(The proposed Hazeldean Heights development looking North on Savage Drive.)

There are 456 units proposed for the buildings existing of studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom with den, two-bedroom and two-bedroom with den that would be rental units, but this could change. The units would be rented at market value. Fifteen percent of the units must be accessible and evenly spread throughout the types of units.148 parking spots are proposed for residents on two underground parking levels (less than one parking space per two units), along with over 80 underground visitor parking spots and 4 surface visitor parking spots in a courtyard. Entrance to and exit from the development would be off of Savage Drive. Emergency vehicles, garbage and delivery trucks would enter and exit off of Hazeldean Road with a gated entrance.

(Looking at the proposed Hazeldean Heights development from Hazeldean Road.)

Green space and park space will be integrated as much as is possible, with trees being placed in raised planters due to the underground parking garage. A public plaza, garden or park space that links Buildings A and B is planned.

The meeting heard many residents expressing their concerns about the development and the problems it will bring to the Amberway neighbourhood. Traffic and safety were the highest raised concerns with residents expressing the safety to turn onto Hazeldean Road off of Savage with no traffic signal. Due to the distance of Savage from the Victor Street and Johnwoods intersection that has a traffic signal, it would be up to the City to decide on any new traffic signal.

(The proposed development by Hazeldean Heights looking East down Hazeldean Road.)

Parking was another issue raised – where are those customers of the proposed retail spaces going to park? Savage Drive is already a narrow street and won’t allow for parking. The developer’s consultant, Roberto Campos, indicated that the space may be used for tenant use with no retail being present due to the current situation with retailers experiencing difficult times.

In addition, concerns were also strongly expressed about transit, snow removal, the height, affordability, water and sewar, fire services and schools.

During the meeting, a resident named, Trish B. asked Councillor Gower to ‘stand up for the residents’ and stated that the buildings should be at least half of the height proposed. Due to his concerns about the infrastructure, Councillor Gower did vote against the development at 6310 Hazeldean Road. He acknowledged the need for the widening of Carp Road and that more family doctors and schools are badly needed, but the needs are because of the lack of municipal and provincial infrastructrue.

It was interesting to learn from a consultant working for Hazeldean Heights who said the owners are not sharing their names at this time. They have not previously built a project of this height as they don’t specialize in high-rises and may partner with another developer. They may also sell the property. A decision would be made when the project is approved by the City of Ottawa.

The application has not been formally submitted to city staff. Hazeldean Heights are proposing to submit an application in August, 2025.

Should an application be submitted, Councillor Gower will be provide updated information through our website and email newsletter. There would also be a formal notification that would go out to the residents affected.

To view the PDF documents or view the video from the meeting visit Councillor Gower’s website at: https://www.glengower.ca/development/recap-proposed-development-at-hazeldean-savage/. Should you wish to submit comments or questions, email Councillor Gower at glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

In light of this proposed development, Katie Amo, a resident of the neighbourhood for over 30 years, has created a petition and asks Stittsville residents to strongly consider signing it –https://chng.it/Drj6h49r2g.