‘Hear Ye’ ‘Hear Ye’ Goulbourn Recreation Complex celebrates 25 years

The 25th year anniversary celebration of the Goulbourn Recreation Complex (known now as the CARDELREC Recreation Complex – Goulbourn) came about when it was brought to the attention of Councillor Glen Gower and his staff at his Shea Road office. Sandra MacDowell who had attended the official opening on November 25, 2000, dropped by the office with a commemorative towel from that special time 25 years ago. The wheels were set into motion to hold a celebratory event. With a guest list created, invitations went out.

Step forward 25 years to the evening of November 25, 2025 when well-known Town Crier, Daniel Richer Dit Laflêche, returned to the building to once again open the celebration with a proclamation as he had 25 years ago at the official opening ceremony.

Those in attendance were the Mayor at that time, Janet Stavinga, who spoke of the record of events to having the complex built; along with former Councillor Louise Beggs; the Director of Parks and Recreation, Bob Mills; current CARDELREC staff, Stittsville residents and volunteers, along with those (Jeff Cavanagh/Cavanagh Construction) who had a hand in the construction that made this complex a reality.

There was a display of photos and articles for those to reminisce, along with one that was special – the children in the Afterschool Program at the CARDELREC, set-up a display with photos from over the years of events at the complex. They also shared their thoughts on where each would be in 25 years after their years in the afterschool program.

The evening ended with coffee and cake for all in attendance.