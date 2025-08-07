Help Holly’s Haven Rescue build a safe haven for rescued wildlife

At Holly’s Haven Wildlife Rescue in Dunrobin, their mission is simple yet powerful: to give injured, orphaned, and displaced wild animals a second chance at life. This year, they are dreaming bigger than ever — and need your help to make that dream a reality with their GoFundMe campaign.

Holly’s Haven help many animals and wildlife from our area because of residents contacting them for help when they come across an animal or wildlife needing care. The staff know who to call when an animal, or a resident dealing with an animal or wildlife, needs assistance. They also have quick reference links to the various wildlife organizations on their website.

Jamie Hindley, who launched the GoFundMe appeal, is a Director at Holly’s Haven and she shares, “this campaign isn’t just about fencing and wood — it’s about healing, hope, and second chances. It’s about showing that kindness matters — not just in words, but in action.” Growing up in the Ottawa Valley, Jamie has always had a passion for animals big or small and has often interacted with various animals and wildlife over the years.

Why this matters? Every fox, raccoon, skunk, porcupine — every wild soul that arrives at Holly’s Haven sanctuary — has faced hardship from habitat destruction to human interference. The animals come to the sanctuary in crisis, but with care, compassion and the right environment, they heal. They play again. They trust again.

To give a life that these animals deserve, they need more than just love — they need space, shelter and safety. That is what Holly’s Haven wants to be able to provide to these wild animals.

Holly’s Haven are working to transform the sanctuary into a truly safe, enriching and lasting sanctuary for all of their wildlife guests and are seeking your help through their GoFundMe campaign. With your donation, there are a few things that will help Holly’s Haven build their dream:

A larger, species-specific fox enclosure with secure fencing, dens, tunnels, climbing structures and weatherproof shelters

A deck for safe animal handling, visitor education and enrichment sessions

A natural playground for wildlife to mimic the stimuli they would have in the wild

Upgrades to our existing buildings to ensure warmth and cleanliness in all seasons

Landscaping to restore the natural environment and reduce erosion

Lumber and fencing for additional enclosures and safe containment

Roofing materials to protect animals from harsh weather

Labour costs and construction supplies to bring all these projects to life

With a goal to raise $20,000 by October, 2025, over $6,000 has already been raised — with every dollar going directly toward improving the lives of the animals in the sanctuary’s care. Your donation will help to buy the building materials, hire trusted builders and provide a sanctuary where animals can truly thrive.

The fundraising campaign can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-build-a-safe-haven-for-rescued-wildlife. Please donate whatever you can to assist Holly’s Haven in fulfilling their dream.