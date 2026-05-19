Help shape the future of the NCC Greenbelt

For more than 70 years, the National Capital Greenbelt has been a defining part of life in the National Capital Region. Reflecting the planning paradigms of the 1950’s, it was created to contain the outward expansion of the urban area, protect natural landscapes, and offer a continuous network of green spaces for everyone to enjoy.

Today, the Greenbelt covers more than 20,000 hectares of forests, wetlands, farms, waterways, research sites, and recreational areas – nearly 15,000 of which are cared for by the National Capital Commission (NCC). Together, these lands form more than a boundary around the urban area; they create a living system that sustains biodiversity, supports local food production, strengthens climate resilience, and enhances the wellbeing of residents and visitors alike.

Why the Master Plan Is Being Reviewed

The NCC is responsible for ensuring that the National Capital Greenbelt continues to thrive in a region that is rapidly evolving. Last updated in November 2013, the Greenbelt Master Plan guides how these lands are protected and managed, and like any long-term plan, it must adapt to new realities.

Population growth, development outside the Greenbelt, climate change, pressures on farmland, and increasing interest in infrastructure and green energy projects are all reshaping the region. Recognizing these shifts, the NCC is now undertaking a comprehensive review of the Master Plan to understand how the Greenbelt’s role is changing and to update the vision and policies that will guide its future.

And because the National Capital Greenbelt belongs to all Canadians, its future should be shaped by the people who experience it, value it, and rely on the benefits it provides.

How You Can Participate

The NCC is hosting a series of community Open Houses, with a drop-in being held on Tuesday, May 26 between 3:30pm and 8:00pm in the Lobby area of the Richcraft Recreation Complex, 4101 Innovation Drive in Kanata. No registration is required.

These engagement opportunities are your chance to influence the future of the Greenbelt by sharing what matters most to you. Further engagement opportunities will be available throughout the review process.

Whether you hike, cycle, farm, birdwatch, paddle or simply enjoy a quiet moment in nature in our Greenbelt, your perspective plays an important role in guiding the next chapter of this iconic landscape.

Join the conversation, contribute your ideas, and help shape a Greenbelt that remains healthy, resilient, and accessible for generations to come. From May 20 to June 8, explore the virtual overview to learn more about the project, and then contribute to the process by answering the NCC survey. For further information, please visit the NCC’s website: Greenbelt Master Plan | National Capital Commission.