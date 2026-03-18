illFixit Wireless – a passion for fixing electronics

(Editor’s Note – Mathew Lee has been a Stittsville resident for eight years and wanted to support the outstanding local businesses and organizations we have in town. Writing has long been his passion – he also enjoys interviewing, so these articles felt like a natural extension of those interests. We are pleased to share Mathew’s articles on Stittsville Central – we think you will enjoy them as much as we do.)

Who hasn’t cracked their phone screen? By 2025, the average adult has owned more than ten cellphones; for each one, there’s about a 25% chance you’ll bust your screen. I’ve dropped my phone countless times and cracked at least 3 screens. Statistically speaking, I’m right on track.

Instead of squinting through a spider web of cracks, how about a quick fix? That’s where Nik Touhlov, founder of illFixit Wireless, comes in. Nik’s passion for fixing electronics began in 2012, when a friend asked him to look at his broken phone – Nik found the parts and repaired it.

Word spread fast.

“Another friend came to me with a broken phone,” Nik recalls. “I realized how much repair shops were charging, and I thought I can be more competitive. Soon I was soft launching my business out of my home.”

At first, he focused on cellphones – then people started bringing him laptops and tablets to fix. He built up a client base and the referrals kept coming.

But starting a business was a financial strain; the bank wouldn’t provide him a loan, so he slowly saved money from every sale. Eventually he could afford a small 450-square foot shop in Bridlewood.

Today, Nik runs two locations, in Kanata and Carleton Place, with a team of eight employees.

He currently has a contract with the French Catholic School Board in Ottawa, and for many years, contracted with Innovapost when they were a corporate entity.

Speaking of services, what does he offer? “People bring their phones, their laptops and PC’s. We’ve started repairing cameras and now provide onsite technical support.”

“If your company handles electronic protected health information (ePHI), we’ll audit your cybersecurity systems to ensure you’re HIPPA Compliant – and we’ll help you understand your options for securing all of your electronic assets.”

Cybersecurity has become one of the company’s fastest-growing services.

“Technology is changing rapidly, and a lot of businesses don’t realize how vulnerable they are,” Nik explains. “AI is amazing, but it’s also given hackers new tools to breach your computer, like the ability to install a keylogger on your device – hackers can then monitor your keystrokes remotely and steal personal information for passwords, credit cards, and even access to your bank account.”

“Most people call us after the damage is already done. We can clean up the mess if you’ve been hacked, but it’s far better to be proactive with two-factor or multi-factor authentication on your computers and accounts before a cyber event.”

“We provide on-site service and will audit your system to ensure you’re protected.”

Service matters to Nik and his team, and customers have written over 500, five-star reviews. “We’ll take the time to listen to clients, diagnose the issue, and make sure our clients are satisfied. We pride ourselves with having exceptional service quality – you can trust us with your devices.”

illFixit has two convenient locations: 501 Hazeldean Road and can be reached at 613-867-0695 or in Carleton Place at 147 Bridge Street, 613-804-6543. They also provide Technical Support and Sales Information by calling 613-701-9000. You can visit illFixit’s website to learn more.