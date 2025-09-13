It was a sweet return of the fourth annual Stittsville Butter Tart Festival

(The September 13th Stittsville Butter Tart Festival brought large crowds to Stittsville Village Square seeking the ultimate butter tart. The fourth year of the annual Festival was another huge success. Photos: Stittsville Central)

On September 13th, Mandy Faulkner and Dan Viens of Stittsville Market at the Barn, hosted their fourth annual Stittsville Butter Tart Festival to large crowds seeking to fulfill their butter tart cravings. If you didn’t arrive early, you likely did not go home with butter tarts due to the festival’s outstanding popularity and success. Bakers at the festival had prepared countless tarts for the occasion, ranging from 300 to 3000 a vendor. An employee at Sugar Tarts said “it took our baker over two weeks to prepare for the day”.

(Mandy Faulkner and Dan Viens stopped for a quick pic as they were kept busy at their fourth annual Butter Tart Festival held at Village Square Park.)

During the day there were shows and displays from Little Ray’s Reptiles where guests saw a wide range of amphibians, reptiles and many more interesting animals. If meeting and learning about animals wasn’t your cup of tea, there was still plenty of other fun and engaging things to do at the festival besides delicious tarts. Further back and beside the barn, where Little Ray’s Reptiles shows had taken place, there were fun games and a huge tractor for people to enjoy. While enjoying the festival, guests heard the live music by Paul Crupi who returned for another year to perform a wide range of songs from artists such as Harry Styles, Coldplay, Artic Monkeys, as well as his original songs.

(Local musician, Paul Crupi returned for another year bringing his musical talent to the stage.)





Butter Tarts weren’t the only items being sold at the festival. 3D printed art, flower arrangements, candles and plenty of other interesting objects were being sold. Butter Tarts weren’t even the only treat being sold. Butter Tart ice cream and more from Holmespun, brownies, scones, cookies and cheesecake had also made appearances. Different flavours of butter tarts were everywhere, classic, pecan, cranberry and even a butter tart named Ball Park were present and available for purchasing.

Judges had a difficult time voting for the best butter tart at the festival. The panel tasted each butter tart in the categories for best traditional, best signature/unique, and best traditional gluten-free and, of course, everyone could vote for the People’s Choice award.

The enthusiastic judges are aficionados of butter tart tasting and had taken up the gooey challenge to discover the best butter tart. All butter tarts, with the exception of the People’s Choice, were voted on by the panel of judges – Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Yassir Ghazi from RBC, Kaitlyn Bauer, Chris Merpaw, a frequent vendor at the Stittsville Market at the Barn, and several other tart-loving individuals.

This year, there were 15 vendors participating with their submitted butter tart entries:

Sugar Tarts

Specialty Cheesecakes

Mike’s Bakery

Loughlin’s Country Store

Burbidge Apiaries

Franks

Keepin’ it Vegan

Bitty Birds Bakery

Coacoa & Butter

Omi’s Gourmet Butter Tarts

Alex’s Baked Creations

Atomic Tom’s

Ritual on Main

Practically Perfect

Folklore

(Tom Burnett of Atomic Tom, Chinelo Houron of Ritual on Main Coffeehouse and Omila Tickerman of Omi’s Gourmet Butter Tarts were awarded their trophies by Dan, Mandy and volunteers.)

Tom Burnett of Atomic Tom won the Best Gluten Free Butter Tart Award despite it being his first year making them. The Best Signature/Unique Butter Tart was awarded to Omila Tickeram of Omi’s Gourmet Butter Tarts. Chinelo Houron of Ritual on Main Coffeehouse took home the award of Best Traditional Butter Tart, a very impressive feat especially considering it was her first time ever making butter tarts. Finally, Tom Burnett of Atomic Tom took home the People’s Choice award (and remains undefeated in this category – this being his fourth year). He was very happy to be taking home both the Best Gluten Free Butter Tart and the People’s Choice awards.

When we look back to 2022, the first year of the Festival, Mandy told us, “Hopefully this will become the first of an incredible annual event”. It has definitely become the sweetest annual event in Stittsville and we look forward to next year’s Butter Tart Festival where everyone can indulge in butter tarts and pay homage to this delicious Canadian dessert.