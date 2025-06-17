It was all happening at weekend events in Stittsville – photos

(The official Stittsville Home Hardware & Building Centre race car was on display at the ‘Rev Up for Dad’ community fundraiser in support of the Stittsville Food Bank. Photos: Stittsville Central)

It promised to be a sunny weekend just in time for the numerous events taking place in Stittsville for residents to enjoy during this past June 14-15 weekend. Saturday was perfect for all of the community BBQs, the outdoor craft fair, picking up yard sale treasures, a vintage car show, a fundraiser for the Stittsville Food Bank to name just a few of the exciting events that took place. From large to smaller events, we’re sure you found something that everyone could enjoy. We were able to attend a few of the events and share some photos below.

If you have events you wish to share with the residents of Stittsville and area, send us an email at feedback@stittsvillecentral.ca and we will gladly add your event to our events listings.

Over at Village Square Park, 32 vendors from the Stittsville Community, Crafters, Producers and Vendors filled the park with their outdoor market and FUNdraiser ahead of Father’s Day. The market provided an opportunity for residents to find that perfect gift for the Dad’s in their life. There was a 50/50 draw with Get Wet Soap Company taking home $100.00 and a draw for a $50 Costco card that was won by Robyn Merritt. The market was a fundraiser for the Prostate Cancer Foundation with $250.00 being raised.

The Stittsville Muslim Association hosted an ‘Eid Community BBQ Celebration’ on Saturday. There was a bazaar filled with various items and clothes that could be purchased, a bouncy castle for the children and the students showcased their end of year school displays.

The Stittsville Home Hardware & Building Centre was a busy spot on Saturday when they held their first ‘Rev Up for Dad’ community event and fundraiser in support of the Stittsville Food Bank. There was an exotic car show and residents had an opportunity to get a good look at the the Home Hardware Race Car. There were good deals and demos for tools from both DeWalt and Milwaukee. There was a door crasher tent sale, in-store specials, face painting and a free community BBQ with all donations going to the Stittsville Food Bank. The day would not be complete without visiting and giving a pat or two to Angel and Ghost the two mini horses from Hoofbeats and Heartbeats there to celebrate Father’s Day. The day was filled with music thanks to Pure Country radio playing their tunes. It was a great day for everyone who attended, including Bob Bengt and his team! We look forward to this event returning next year.

(The last photo from l-r are: Steve McLean, Home Hardware Assistant Manager; Kevin White; Ryan McNeil, Home Hardware General Manager; Chris Heywood; and Jason Archambault)

The Stittsville District Lions Club held their free Community BBQ & Fun Day with donations being accepted to support the many causes the Club supports in Stittsville and the area. There were classic games for families to play to have a bit of old-fashioned fun and a Kids Corner with face painting, rock painting and chalk art. Inside the Lions Hall live music was provided by local bands Tunes in Time and Sugar Time with one couple wearing their dancing shoes. A great collage of photos from all of the events and community work that the Lions have performed in the past year was displayed for all to view. And, of course, the event offered the first opportunity for residents to purchase a ‘Lions on the Beach’ travel lottery ticket. To find out more about the travel lottery, visit: https://www.stittsvillelions.com/event-details-registration/lion-on-the-beach-travel-lottery.