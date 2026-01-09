Jessica Fleury – Rideau Canal bold artwork on display at the Stittsville Public Library

(Jessica Fleury’s artwork is profiled for the month of January on the Art Space Wall at the Ottawa Public Library, Stittsville Branch. The above piece is entitled, January Pastime. Drop by to view her bold artwork. Photos: provided)

Jessica (Jess) Fleury is a local self-taught visual artist specializing in acrylic painting, ink/marker illustration, wool illustration and stained glass. She is a Mom, teacher, volunteer and an artist who is known to experiment with almost any medium she can work with.

“I enjoy experimenting with new materials and dabbling in all sorts of media. I love the vibrancy of life around me and try to capture the movement and vibe of local places.”

Her recent display at the Stittsville Public Library captures the winter canal scenes beautifully with her big and bold artwork.

(The above art piece is entitled, Family Day in Ottawa.)

With a home studio overly filled with art supplies and ‘in-progress’ paintings, Jess has created art for as long as she can remember and has been formally displaying her artwork in the Ottawa area for about 6 years. Her artwork can often be found at the CARDELREC-Recreation Complex Goulbourn where the Ottawa West Arts Association display the works of local artists.

(Winter Traditions is another painting in the display at the Stittsville Library.)

Jess has a much-loved teaching career and shares her time with two sons, a fantastic husband and a dedicated miniature schnauzer, Groundskeeper Willie.

Take some time to visit Jess’ artwork at the Stittsville Library and if you want to see more of her incredible artwork, visit her website at: https://jessicafleury.com/.