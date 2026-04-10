Buy a shirt to help save lives. With a plan to run from coast to coast to raise awareness and funds for cancer research, Terry Fox took off on the greatest Canadian tour, the Marathon of Hope. Terry began his journey in 1980 and 46 years later Canadians are still dedicated to finishing it. Through runs held annually around the country and direct donations, we continue to make a difference. This year, join iconic Canadian musicians in supporting cancer research with the Terry Fox Foundation’s new merchandise.

Inspired by concert merchandise, the backside of the shirts for the 46th annual Terry Fox Run list the communities Terry visited during his Marathon of Hope. The collection is made up of nine items including shirts, hoodies, the iconic Adidas Orion Shoe, a water bottle, tote bag and, for the first time, a dog bandana for your furry friends.

Several Canadian musicians are supporting this year’s collection including Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Rob Baker (The Tragically Hip), Barenaked Ladies, BBNO$, Michael Bublé, Deborah Cox, Shawn Desman, Fefe Dobson, Sarah McLachlan, Sam Roberts Band, and Cameron Whitcomb. Spanning generations and genres, these musicians are a representation of how Terry’s mission has impacted all Canadians. Together, we’ve united to support cancer research through his legacy.

Continued support is crucial to saving lives everywhere. The Terry Fox foundation has been fuelling cancer research for 45 years and incredible progress has been made since Terry ran his marathon. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, in 2021 cancer mortality rates had decreased by 37% in men and 22% in women since 1988. These numbers wouldn’t be possible without the donations to cancer research.

“While cancer remains one of the most complex health challenges of our time, advances in genomic science and technology are fueling a real optimism and newfound hope,” says Michael Mazza, CEO, Terry Fox Foundation. “We are seeing unprecedented progress in research that has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients and families across Canada.”

PharmaChoice Canada is giving a special opportunity to double your impact this year! On Sunday, April 12, 2026 only, all general donations and peer-to-peer fundraising, including self-sponsored gifts on personal fundraising pages, will be matched up to $100,000 by them and their network of 1,100 independently owned pharmacy members. Take this chance to make twice the difference in your support for cancer research.

Looking to join the run? Registration for the 46th annual Terry Fox Run opens Sunday, April 12, 2026. Gather with your community to keep Terry’s dream alive and raise the funds needed for cancer research. The 2026 Terry Fox Run will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

You can purchase the new merchandise at terryfox.org. All proceeds from the merchandise sales are donated to cancer research.

Every dollar counts. No matter how big or small the contribution, together we can finish what Terry started. Support the fight against cancer with purchasing merchandise, making direct donations, or joining the run. Let’s all make a difference today to influence a better tomorrow.