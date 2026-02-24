Just Released: Nature’s Path to Wellness

(The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) has released a short video – Nature’s Path to Wellness – in collaboration with Pinegrove Productions. Photos: MMLT)

Feeling stressed or overwhelmed? Looking for ways to feel more balanced, emotionally resilient, and better able to care for yourself and others?

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) has just released a short video titled “Nature’s Path to Wellness”, which explores how connecting with nature through your senses can help reduce anxiety, lift your mood, and start you – step by calming step – down the path to wellness.

Through real-life stories and experiences, the video shows how simply engaging with nature can nurture and rejuvenate. It highlights an approach to wellness that is free, accessible, and easy to incorporate into everyday life. We are surrounded by a rich natural environment, yet often move too quickly, our attention pulled elsewhere, to fully experience the sounds, smells, and beauty it offers. This kind of sensory connection can make a real difference. In fact, a single mindful moment in nature can positively reframe

one’s day. The video also encourages allowing children to freely explore the natural world, supporting healthy, emotionally grounded foundations for the future.

Nature’s Path to Wellness was produced in partnership with Pinegrove Productions, with support from the Perth and District Community Foundation and individual MMLT donors. The film premiered on February 1, 2026, to a full-house audience at Studio Theatre Perth.

The video is now available to watch and share on the MMLT YouTube channel: Nature’s Path to Wellness (https://youtu.be/FvpqEiMYt2c) and is a little over 15 minutes in length.

The film strongly reflects one of MMLT’s guiding principles: “To connect people with nature’s healing power to meet their physical, emotional, social, intellectual and spiritual needs.” It features local parks, rivers, lakes, and wetlands, including three MMLT properties: Blueberry Mountain at cliffLAND, High Lonesome Nature Reserve, and Poole Family Nature Sanctuary.

Many of MMLT’s wilderness properties are open year-round, allowing visitors to engage in authentic nature experiences such as hiking, snowshoeing, and forest bathing. These properties also host wide range of outdoor events, programs, and learning opportunities that help connect people with nature, encourage community engagement, and introduce people of all ages to the region’s unique plants, animals, and geology. MMLT’s annual Festival of the Wild Child event at High Lonesome Nature Reserve is featured in the film, demonstrating how it offers children unique opportunities to get up close and personal with nature while sparking imagination, wonder, and curiosity for adventure.