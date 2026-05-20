Kanata and Stittsville Lions Clubs are holding their annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides

The Kanata and Stittsville District Lions Clubs are joining forces to present this year’s Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides on Sunday, May 31st. The walk supports the Lions Foundation of Canada dog guide school – the only school in the world that offers seven distinct dog guide programs. Depending on the program, dog guides are trained to perform a set of basic skills that are useful to all handlers. However, some of their training is also tailored to meet the specific needs of their future handler. In the final stage of training, the client and dog guide train and live together at the Oakville facility for two to four weeks. This helps to ensure that the new working team develops a bond and prepares them for their next step – returning home.

Since the initial Dog Guide Program began, it has expanded to include many more programs for which these specially trained dogs are needed:

Canine Vision for people who are blind or visually impaired;

Hearing for people who are deaf or hard of hearing;

Autism Assistance for children who have autism spectrum disorder;

Service for people who have a physical or medical disability;

Seizure Response for people who have epilepsy;

Diabetic Alert for people who have diabetes with hypoglycemic unawareness; and,

Facility Support for professional agencies assisting individuals in traumatic situations.

Each dog guide costs $35,000 to raise, train and match; however, they are provided at no cost to recipients thanks to the generosity of supporters. The purpose of the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides

is to raise critical funds and to promote awareness of their programs.

This year’s walk will feature a demonstration of dog agility training staged by the K9 Sports Centre of Carleton Place. Crystal Sainthill will set up a mini agility course to demonstrate how dogs can be trained to enjoy running amid various obstacles. Walkers will be encouraged to have their dogs try out parts of the course.

Registration for the walk begins on Sunday, May 31 at noon, with the walk set to begin at 1:00p.m at the Lion Dick Brûlé Community Centre located at 170 Castlefrank Road. Two-legged and four-legged walkers may enjoy a one kilometre stroll around parts of Glen Cairn or they can take a hearty 3.5-km hike that takes in part of the Trans Canada Trail.

Following the walk, there will be a free barbecue, an agility training demonstration and prizes for the walkers.

For more information, email Walk@khlions.com or call Lion Tom Feltmate at 613-402-1846.