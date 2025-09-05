Kanata Theatre brings Ira Levin’s twist-filled thriller-comedy ‘Deathtrap’ to the stage

(Kanata Theatre’s production of ‘Deathtrap’ based on the 1978 play of the same name by Ira Levin opens at the Ron Maslin Playhouse on September 10, 2025. Photos: Kanata Theatre)

A struggling playwright, Sidney Bruhl, invites a young writer to his home to discuss a script, but the meeting spirals into a deadly game of deception and betrayal. Clifford Anderson, a student of one of Sidney’s writing seminars, has recently sent his mentor a copy of his first attempt at playwrighting for Sidney’s review and advice.

Directed by Ottawa’s Michael Gareau, the play, “Deathtrap”, is a five character, two-act thriller so perfect in its construction that, as Sidney says, “A gifted director couldn’t even hurt it.”

Using his penchant for plot, and out of his desperate desire to once again be the toast of Broadway, Sidney, along with his wife, Myra, cook up an almost unthinkable scheme. But shortly after Clifford arrives to discuss his manuscript, it’s clear that things are not what they seem. Even Helga Ten Dorp, a nosey psychic from next door, and Porter Milgram, Sidney’s observant attorney, can only speculate where the line between truth and deception lies.

The incredible cast for Deathtrap are played as follows:

Sidney Bruhl – Tim Mabey

– Tim Mabey Myra Bruhl – Chrissy Hollands

– Chrissy Hollands Clifford Anderson – Jesse Lalonde

– Jesse Lalonde Helga ten Dorp – Jenny Pfitzer

– Jenny Pfitzer Porter Milgrim – Rob Johnstone

Performances at Kanata Theatre’s home, the Ron Maslin Playhouse, take place for evening performances at 7:30pm from September 10-13 and September 16-20. On September 14 there is a 2:30pm matinée. Tickets can be purchased at this link or at the box office during open hours.

Buster’s Bar & Grill offer a 20% discount when you present your Kanata Theatre show ticket. Head over to Buster’s Bar before or after seeing “Deathtrap” for dinner or an after-show snack!