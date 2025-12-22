Ken Ludwig’s ’Twas The Night Before Christmas takes to the stage for 3 days only at Kanata Theatre

(Directed by Adam Pelletier, this delightful production of ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas brings humor, heart, and holiday spirit to the stage at Kanata Theatre in a way only Ken Ludwig can deliver. Photos: provided)

This holiday season, gather your family and friends and experience the magic of live theatre with Ken Ludwig’s ’Twas The Night Before Christmas, a joyful and fast-paced holiday play perfect for audiences of all ages. Directed by Adam Pelletier, this delightful production brings humor, heart, and holiday spirit to the stage at Kanata Theatre in a way only Ken Ludwig can deliver.

Filled with clever twists, memorable characters, and plenty of laughter, Ken Ludwig’s ’Twas The Night Before Christmas is a wonderful way to celebrate the season together and create lasting holiday memories. Whether you’re continuing a family tradition or starting a new one, this production promises festive fun from curtain up to final bow.

The play runs December 27–30, 2025 and with just a few seats left, now is the time to secure your tickets before this holiday favourite sells out.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Take advantage of this special time of year to purchase our 3-Play Subscription for only $66, or choose a Gift Certificate—both make thoughtful and flexible gifts for family or friends and are perfect for theatre lovers of all ages.

Celebrate the holidays with laughter, warmth, and the magic of live theatre. Join us for Ken Ludwig’s ’Twas The Night Before Christmas — a festive experience you won’t want to miss. Tickets can be purchased on-line at kanatatheatre.ca or by calling the box office at 613-831-4435.