King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Ottawa for historic Speech from the Throne – detailed itinerary

The last time a sovereign delivered the Speech from the Throne was the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1977, as part of her Silver Jubilee tour. Prior to that, Queen Elizabeth also delivered the Speech from the Throne in 1957 to mark her first visit to Canada as a reigning monarch and the first time a monarch opened Parliament in Canada. The visit will mark King Charles’ 20th trip to Canada and Queen Camilla’s sixth, but it will be the first visit for the Monarch as King.

While the primary focus of the visit is His Majesty King Charles III delivering the Speech from the Throne, Their Majesties will also engage with a variety of individuals and groups that reflect the geographic and cultural richness of the country.

His Majesty King Charles III has a deep, longstanding connection to Canada and shares many values that resonate with Canadians, including environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, and the celebration of Canada’s vibrant and diverse heritage.

This first visit as King of Canada marks a momentous and historic occasion, highlighting Canada’s identity and sovereignty as a constitutional monarchy.

Monday, May 26, 2025

1:15 pm – Arrival in Canada

Their Majesties arrive in Ottawa for the 2025 Royal Visit to Canada at approximately 1:15pm and will be greeted by dignitaries and an arrival guard from 25 Royal Canadian Dragoons, a regiment for which King Charles is Colonel-in-Chief. King Charles and Queen Camilla will be greeted by Governor General Mary Simon, Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney. Present at the airport along with the dignitaries will be the Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak; Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami; and Victoria Pruden, Métis National Council President. The Canadian Armed Forces band will be in attendance to perform.

1:50 pm – Community gathering at Lansdowne Park (open to the public)

The Royal couple will meet with community members and take time to speak with the public. They will also meet with vendors and local artisans as music and dance performers work to create a festival atmosphere. The King will then participate in a ceremonial puck drop to launch a street hockey demonstration.

2:50 pm – Ceremonial tree planting at Rideau Hall (open to the public)

Their Majesties will make their way to Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General of Canada and the official residence of The King and The Queen while in Canada. The Royal Couple will meet with Lieutenant Governors and Territorial Commissioners. His Majesty will participate in a tree planting ceremony surrounded by the Viceregal representatives, community groups and school groups.

Their first day visit will conclude with a short reception for the Lieutenant-Governors from Canada’s 10 provinces and the Territorial Commissioners from the three Northern Territories. After which, his Majesty will meet with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada at Rideau Hall. His Majesty will then meet with the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, at Rideau Hall. Queen Camilla will then be sworn in as a member of the King’s Privy Council for Canada. The swearing-in allows the Queen to give formal advice to King Charles in his role as the King of Canada, and once sworn in, she maintains membership for life. The late Prince Philip, who was the Duke of Edinburgh, was also sworn into the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada allowing him to share formal advice with Queen Elizabeth II.

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

9:50 am – Departure for the Senate of Canada Building (open to the public)

The King and Queen will depart from outside the Bank of Canada building at 234 Wellington Street for the Senate of Canada building at 2 Rideau Street travelling along Wellington Street in Canada’s State Landau. The ceremonial horse-drawn carriage is used for Royal and Viceregal visits in Ottawa. The Landau will be drawn by 28 horses from the RCMP Musical Ride, with 14 horses travelling in front of the carriage and the balance following behind.

Upon arrival at the Senate, the King will receive full military honours, including a 100-person guard of honour from the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment, an inspection of the guard and the band, followed by a 21-gun salute.

11:00 am – Speech from the Throne

His Majesty the King will open the 45th Parliament of Canada and deliver the Speech from the Throne. The Speech from the Throne opens every new session of Parliament. The Speech introduces the Government’s direction and goals and outlines how it will work to achieve them. The Senate and the House of Commons cannot conduct public business until Canada’s Head of State or their representative delivers the Speech.

11:55 am – Wreath laying at the National War Memorial (open to the public)

Their Majesties will pay their respects to Canada’s fallen and mark the 25th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Located at the National War Memorial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier serves as a focal point for national commemoration, honouring the more than 116,000 Canadians who have given their lives in service to their country. There will then be a Royal Canadian Air Force fly past before the royal couple return to the airport for their departure.

Departure from Canada

Their Majesties are bid farewell by dignitaries and a departure guard.