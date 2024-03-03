Klondike Derby: A day of outdoor challenges an invigorating event for Carleton Area Scouting

(The youth team members participating in the Carleton Area Scouting Klondike Derby on February 24th, have their sleds packed in preparation to meet the challenges they will face during the day-long event. Photos: provided)

The Carleton Area Scouting Klondike Derby, with the 2024 theme being Penguin Party, took place on a very cold Saturday, February 24th. The annual Kondike Derby is an all day event where youth participate in a series of outdoor challenges in a winter environment. The Scouts carry everything they need on a sled and are self-sufficient for the day. The event took place at 5 Star Camp in Carp and includes scout troops from across the Ottawa area.

In Carleton Scouting, the Klondike Derby is a day long event held every February. The first Derby was held in 2005. The event is named after the Klondike Goldrush. On August 16, 1896 local miners found gold in the Canadian Yukon-Klondike Region. Between 1896 and 1899 almost 100,000 prospectors traveled to the Yukon in search of Gold. The Klondike Gold Rush ended in 1899 after gold was discovered in Nome, Alaska. The Scouts Klondike Derby is a challenge to use some of the critical skills that those prospectors would have needed for survival.

Competition scoring and prizes are a part of the derby. In summary, the derby is a day long activity with a theme – this year’s being Penquin Party. Patrols come prepared with sled’s, loaded with their equipment and food to participate and demonstrate their skills in a series of winter activities. The end goal is to build skills and have fun together.

(Councillor Cathy Currie attended the Klondike Derby and appears with organizers and scouting team members.)

Councillor Cathy Currie was in attendance to experience the year’s event. The Klondike Derby involves the youth participating in a variety of outdoor challenges, including making their lunch. The highlight of the derby are the sled races held at the end of day.

In the weeks leading up to the Derby, youth prepare their sleds and are given a kit list of items required to be included on their sled. Each sled is assigned up to six youth who pack and secure all of the gear needed for the day on their sled and then pull it with them wherever they go.

This year’s event organizing team were Co-Chairs: Martha McFaul and Melanie Smith, along with Brian Lypps, Ross Trusler, Kelly Fontaine, Caroline Sartarelli, Ian Stead, Ben Maheral, Cameron Steadman, John Howitt and Mike Thomas.

Awards are handed out at the end of the day during the closing ceremonies. The following took home awards:

Best sled design – 1st Blackburn Troop

Top sled – 1st Carp Troop Sled A

Best teamwork – 1st Carp Company Sled A

Best race time – 1st Carp Company Sled A

More information about the Klondike Derby can be found at: https://klondike-derby.carletonscouting.ca/home.

For more information about Carleton Area Scouting, please visit www.carletonscouting.ca.