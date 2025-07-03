Kyle Rivington, President of Carp Fair Agricultural Society seriously injured in Highway 417 crash

(The President of the Carp Fair Agricultural Society, Kyle Rivington, was seriously injured in a June 19, 2025 accident on Highway 417. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist Kyle and his family. Kyle, with his wife Sophie and their two children, Sawyer and Andi. Photo: GoFundMe)

The Rivington family from the early years to the present are known for giving so much back to the Carp and area communities over the years. Kyle Rivington, was in a terrible June 19th vehicle collision on Highway 417. The sad news of the accident quickly moved through several of our local communities when it was learned that Kyle had been involved. The accident has left him with serious head injuries and he continues to fight in the Ottawa Civic Hospital ICU. In January, 2025, Kyle was named as the President of the Carp Fair Agricultural Society.

From Carp, Kyle helps to operate Glennholme Holsteins and Riview Jerseys. Kyle is the seventh generation on the family-friendly oriented farm where he milks 60 Holsteins and 10 Jerseys along with his parents (Brian and Jill) and wife, Sophie. Kyle is also a Level 4 Judge for Holsteins Ontario allowing him to judge Regional Shows, and National & International Cattle Shows. In June, he was selected to be a Judge for the 2025 National Jersey Show at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair – something that he was looking forward to.

Following the collision, Jaclyn Rivington and friends of Kyle and the Rivington family launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the married father and his family and the campaign has to date raised $57,883 of its $80,000 goal. Kyle will require months, or possibly years, of rehab as part of his recovery.

“As many have heard, Kyle was in a car accident on Thursday June 19,” Jaclyn Rivington released in a statement on the GoFundMe page. “He suffered significant head injuries and is currently in the ICU at the Ottawa Civic Hospital, under the care of a tremendous team. The team has told us recovery for traumatic brain injuries is a marathon, with no definitive prognosis until one year from the event.”

“We have been overwhelmed and are forever grateful for the unparalleled support of our community and family,” she said. “The demands of the farm or parenting do not stop, despite tragedy, and people have been stepping up to help in every domain. It has been providing us with strength during this emotionally charged time. People have asked to donate monetarily, and as such we have created this platform. We plan to use any funds donated to help Sophie and the kids during this unforeseen chapter or for future rehabilitation needs and accommodations.”

“The support received from the community and area has been immediate and wide spread”, said Jaclyn.

“We know Kyle is a fighter, and he is already beating the odds. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!”

On July 3, family friend Andrew Hunt said in a release, “Kyle Rivington is one of the most genuine, caring people I’ve ever had the privilege to know. He suffered severe brain injuries and the road ahead is incredibly uncertain. Let’s show them what love and community support looks like when it really counts. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

More information and donations are being accepted at this link for the GoFundMe campaign page.