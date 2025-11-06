Large number of attendees expected at public information session for the Carp Road widening project

On November 13, 2025, the City of Ottawa, along with Councillors Glen Gower and Clarke Kelly, are hosting a public information session to discuss the long-term reconstruction project for the Carp Road widening project. The meeting will be held in Hall ‘A’ at the Tony Graham Recreation Complex, 100 Charlie Rogers Place. The doors open at 7:00pm to allow time to review the displays before the presentation begins at 7:30pm.

The Carp Road widening project includes widening the road from two to four traffic lanes, including the addition of sidewalks, raised cycle tracks, and streetscape improvements. The project also includes rehabilitation and/or replacement of various components of the underground infrastructure including watermains and sanitary and storm sewers. The City of Ottawa has retained Novatech to provide the design services for this project.

The proposed project, is a long-awaited vital transportation route without question, but will affect a large number of residents who traverse this road on a daily basis to access the 417, OC Transpo routes, the OC Transpo Park and Ride, or travel to Carp. Businesses and those who reside along Carp Road will certainly be impacted with many expressing concerns and some already leaving the area. We also raise the concern regarding access for Emergency vehicles?

(The Carp Road OC Transpo Park & Ride.)

At the session, the City of Ottawa will be presenting the recommended road design plan for the Carp Road widening project, from Highway 417 to Hazeldean Road. The information session will also provide an update on the design progress and proposed schedule related to the advanced work at Hazeldean Road. The intersection will be upgraded to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. The preliminary work has begun with phased-in work to be performed throughout 2026, lasting for 4-5 years.

(Intersection of Carp Road and Hazeldean Road.)

The City shared with Stittsville Central their phased-in breakdown project schedule:

Phase 1: (Advanced works at the intersection of Carp Road/Hazeldean Road): Utility relocations to start in fall 2025; Sewer and road construction to begin in 2026, with completion in 2027.

(Advanced works at the intersection of Carp Road/Hazeldean Road): Utility relocations to start in fall 2025; Sewer and road construction to begin in 2026, with completion in 2027. Phase 2: (Carp Road widening from Highway 417 to Hazeldean Road): Design completion in 2026; Utility relocations to start in 2026; Sewer and road construction to begin in 2028.

With regards to safety during the construction period, the City is committed to safety in and around all project sites. The project team will be working closely with the industry and to comply with recommendations provided by municipal, provincial and federal health officials, as well as the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills.

In addition to the above information session, residents can also participate through viewing and commenting on the online documents posted at ottawa.ca/CarpWidening – following the information session.

Your feedback is an important part of the consultation process – comments can be provided on the project webpage at the link above, by email or by telephone to Marc Tremblay, the City Project Manager, at the contact information below by November 28, 2025.

City of Ottawa Project Manager

Marc Tremblay, C.E.T.

Senior Project Manager, Infrastructure Projects

Design and Construction – Municipal

100 Constellation Drive

Ottawa, ON K2G 6J8

Tel.: 613-580-2424, ext. 14391

Email: marc.tremblay2@ottawa.ca