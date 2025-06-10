Large turn-out at Multicultural Festival presented a warm Welcome to Stittsville

(Many participants at the June 7th Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival originally came from around the world to settle in Stittsville. It was wonderful to see just how eclectic our community has become. Photos: Stittsville Central)

On June 7, 2025, Councillor Glen Gower held his 4th Annual Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival with a huge crowd attending this successful event again this year.

There were prizes thanks to community businesses and sponsors, food, music and dancing. Many of the service organizations took part, as well as our community associations. The NAC came out with their display that shared what goes on backstage bringing a number of props they use in their productions.

Councillor Gower shared, “the main goal of this initiative is to showcase our diverse community, promote new connections with residents, and welcome new immigrants. Every year the event grows and we are looking forward to welcoming even more this year!”

Here are a few photos captured from this wonderful day celebrating multiculturalism in our community.