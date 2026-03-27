Laura Wade’s ‘The Watsons’ – witty and inventive comedy on the stage at Kanata Theatre

(The Watsons is currently on stage at Kanata Theatre. Based on a Jane Austen ‘unfinished’ novel, playwright Laura Wade transforms Austen’s fragment into a playful theatrical adventure for everyone. Photos: Alex Henkelman)

What happens when the author of a beloved novel never finishes the story? If you enjoy reading Jane Austen novels, or even not, you don’t want to miss this production of ‘The Watsons’ performed by the Kanata Theatre cast. Austen began writing The Watsons early in her career, it is assumed the novel was begun about 1803, but she abandoned it after just 38 pages; proceeding to write her famed celebrated comedies of manners, namely, Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility and Persuasion.

The Watsons begins as a traditional Jane Austen adaptation about a young Emma Watson, but it breaks convention when the story ends, and the characters realize their author has abandoned them, leading to meta-commentary as they rebel and try to write their own endings, exploring themes of authorship, free will, and societal expectations. Who will write Emma’s happy ending now?

(Emma at left, played by Lindsey Keene is with Mrs. Robert (Kaye Callard) and her sisters, Margaret (Olivia Lee Brown) and Elizabeth (Mylene Freeman).

Emma Watson is 19 and new in town. Cut off financially by her rich aunt and dumped back in the family home. Emma and her sisters must marry, fast. But just as the story seems to be settling into the familiar rhythms of an Austen-style romance, everything changes. The characters suddenly discover that their author has abandoned them—and they begin questioning their fate, their roles, and even the story itself. What follows is a clever, surprising, and often hilarious exploration of who really controls a story.

(Cameron Bishop (Tom Musgrave), Dawson Fleming (Lord Osborne), Arlene Watson (Lady Osborne), and Sharron McGuirl (Mrs Edwards.)

Playwright Laura Wade transforms Austen’s fragment into a playful theatrical adventure filled with sharp humour, unexpected twists, and thoughtful reflections on class, choice, and the power of storytelling.

With a cast of 21 on stage, it is one of the largest performances the Kanata Theatre has brought to life. The cast members and their portrayals are:

Emma — Lindsey Keene

Lindsey Keene Elizabeth — Mylène Freeman

Mylène Freeman Margaret — Olivia Brown

Olivia Brown Mr. Robert — Roy van Hooydonk

Roy van Hooydonk Mrs. Robert — Kaye Callard

Kaye Callard Mr. Watson & Mr. Edwards — Matthew McDonald

Matthew McDonald Nanny — Susan Monaghan

Susan Monaghan Tom Musgrave — Cameron Bishop

Cameron Bishop Lord Osborne — Dawson Fleming

Dawson Fleming Lady Osborne — Arlene Watson

Arlene Watson Miss Osborne — Ashley Reid

Ashley Reid Mr. Howard — Scott Simms

Scott Simms Charles — Milo Tibbits

Milo Tibbits Mrs. Edwards — Sharron McGuirl

Sharron McGuirl Laura — Naomi James

Naomi James Bertie and Officer — Robin Castelle

Robin Castelle Lt. Samual Wickham — Luna Ember

— Luna Ember Capt. Beresford — Laurence Cunnane

Laurence Cunnane Miss Marianne Phillips — Raya Boicey

Raya Boicey Miss Caroline Ferris — Heather Cunnane

The Watsons offers audiences the charm of a traditional period comedy along with a modern theatrical twist that will keep them guessing — and laughing — until the very end.

(Left photo: Susan Monaghan who plays Nanny and Arlene Watson as Lady Osborne. Right photo: Lindsey Keene who plays Emma and Naomi James as Laura.)

Kanata Theatre is delighted to present The Watsons by Laura Wade, running March 25 to April 4, with a matinee on March 29th. The witty and inventive comedy begins as a classic period drama inspired by an unfinished novel by Jane Austen — and then turns the entire idea of storytelling upside down.

Tickets and show information are available at www.kanatatheatre.ca.

Post-Show Talkback – Jane Austen and The Watsons (Sunday, March 29th)

Following the matinee performance, join us for a special talkback with Elizabeth Reicker from the Ottawa chapter of the Jane Austen Society. Elizabeth will share insights into Jane Austen’s life and writing, and explore the fascinating history of The Watsons, the unfinished novel that inspired this production. The session will conclude with an opportunity for audience questions.