Lionhearts donate 29,000 lbs or 1.1 million pieces of Lindor chocolates for a sweet Christmas

On Monday, December 21st, Lionhearts Inc. distributed 24 pallets of donated Lindor chocolates to local agencies, food banks and non-profits, including a donation to the Stittsville Food Bank. How did Lionhearts come about receiving this chocolate? It was generously given to Lionhearts by Second Harvest, a Toronto-based charity that also specializes in food rescue and redistribution.

In addition, Fosters Family Farm donated over 3,200 pounds of fresh produce on Monday along with other donations and rescues. Lionhearts gave it all away to local charities and frontline agencies so it can be shared with vulnerable neighbours in need across the Ottawa region.

Lionhearts Inc. is a charity that rescues food and household goods from several different businesses, farms and other supporters, redistributing it all to frontline agencies.

It was a very special Christmas moment in time seeing all of this chocolate being donated that will bring smiles to many faces at this special time of year.

