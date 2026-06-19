Local entrepreneur, Garrett Incze, Ottawa Business Journal “Forty Under 40” award recipient

(On June 18, 2026, Garrett Incze, President and Co-Owner of GBI Pool Services in Carp, was named a recipient of the Ottawa Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 award at a gala held at Casino du Lac-Leamy.)

Garrett Incze, President and Co-Owner of GBI Pool Services in Carp, is a 2026 recipient of the Ottawa Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 Award – one of the Ottawa area’s most respected recognitions for emerging business leaders.

Garrett’s story is particularly compelling due to the fact that he founded GBI in 2011 out of his parents’ garage in Carp while attending McMaster University where studied Materials Engineering. What began with his family’s GMC Envoy as the company’s first service vehicle, has grown to a fleet of 12 service vehicles and is one of Ottawa’s leading pool and hot tub service companies – serving more than 1,000 residential and commercial clients across the region.

A key part of GBI’s long-term success has been the trust and loyalty of its clients. Many customers who first hired GBI in the company’s early years continue to work with the team today, with relationships dating back to 2012 and beyond – a reflection of the company’s consistent service, reliability, and commitment to long-term client partnerships.

Over and above business growth, and being deeply committed to developing talent within the skilled trades, Garrett has mentored nearly 50 students and young professionals through a long-standing mentorship and training program. Garrett believes in contributing to workforce development and to helping create meaningful career opportunities for local talent in the skilled trades industry.

“We’re incredibly proud to see Garrett recognized in this way,” said Jordan Battram, Vice-President and Co-owner of GBI Pool Services. “His leadership, vision, and commitment to doing things the right way have been instrumental in building not just a successful company, but a strong and sustainable organization.”

“From day one, the goal has been to build something sustainable, both for our team and for our clients,” said Garrett. “This recognition reflects the people around me and the team-first culture we’ve worked hard to create and maintain.”

The Ottawa Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 awards recognize young business leaders in the National Capital Region who demonstrate professional achievement, leadership, and community involvement. Recipients are selected through a competitive nomination process and evaluated by an independent panel of judges.

Garrett and his fellow recipients celebrated at the Forty Under 40 awards gala on June 18 at the Casino du Lac-Leamy.

About GBI Pool Services

GBI Pool Services Inc. is an Ottawa-based pool and hot tub service company specializing in maintenance, equipment repair, system upgrades, and construction services for residential and commercial clients. Known for its customer service, technical expertise and system-driven approach, GBI continues to set a higher standard for reliability and performance in the home services industry. For more information about GBI Pool Services visit GBI.