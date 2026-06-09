Local creativity was celebrated at Stittsville’s Art in the Park

With the weather finally co-operating, this year the Stittsville Village Association (SVA) brought together another celebration of artists, authors, artisans, local musicians and so much more in one location – Village Square Park – for the annual Art in the Park festivity on June .

Doug Sutherland put his heart and soul into this event and every year he surpassed the previous year’s success. In that first year, 2013, Doug took up the reins to organize Art in the Park, he reminisced telling Stittsville Central, “I started small, but wanted to make it more of an event and started contacting local artists to grow the event”. He certainly achieved this goal. Sadly, Doug passed away in February 2020. Wanting to preserve Doug’s legacy, in 2022 the SVA executive renamed the event to the Doug Sutherland Art in the Park.

Since Doug’s passing and after the days of COVID when the event was put on hiatus, Denise Lee of the SVA has taken over the reins organizing the event with the assistance and inspiration of Doug’s wife Glenda and volunteers.

Denise says, “It is a lot of work, but it is so heart-warming to see so many returning and new vendors reaching out every year”. “We are incredibly grateful to the artisans and vendors participating this year. Their craft and talent span a large scope of talent, artists, authors, crafts – something for everyone.”

We thank Phil Sweetnam for passing along a few photos of the event:

The SVA can congratulate themselves on an another annual event that is always well-attended and looked forward to by the residents of Stittsville and beyond. The SVA would also like to thank Luke Therrien of Stittsville Glass and Screens for opening up his business on a day off so attendees can use their washroom facilities.